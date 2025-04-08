Please select your home edition
Wallywhy150 Asia-Pacific debut at the 2025 Singapore Yachting Festival

by Wally 7 Apr 22:33 PDT 10-13 April 2025
The wallywhy150 © Wally Yachts

Wally proudly presents the Asia-Pacific premiere of the wallywhy150 at the 2025 Singapore Yachting Festival (April 10-13). Specifically tailored for the Asian market, this striking yacht showcases a bespoke layout, including a panoramic dining suite and reimagined upper deck.

The wallywhy150 features award-winning innovation, exceptional interior volume, and flexible social spaces.

