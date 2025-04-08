Wallywhy150 Asia-Pacific debut at the 2025 Singapore Yachting Festival

Wally proudly presents the Asia-Pacific premiere of the wallywhy150 at the 2025 Singapore Yachting Festival (April 10-13). Specifically tailored for the Asian market, this striking yacht showcases a bespoke layout, including a panoramic dining suite and reimagined upper deck.

Related Articles

Registrations open for Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup 2025

The 35th edition of the event promises top-level competition The event is organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in collaboration with the International Maxi Association (IMA), and with the support of title sponsor Rolex.

A+T onboard for Caribbean Regattas

Plus replacements for discontinued Sailmon displays are available With Caribbean racing season just on the horizon, our Head of Sales Pete Simmonds is heading out to take part – and is happy to bring your new orders or replacements with him.

Anatomy of an instrument upgrade

A look at the A+T Instruments on Wally 145 SY Saudade As A+T approach their 10th anniversary they look at some of the key events leading to their position today at the pinnacle of the yacht instrument market. Here they look at one of their longest standing and most supportive clients the Wally 145 Saudade.

wallywhy200: Futuristic, groundbreaking, and fun

Reflectomg the brand's renowned avant-garde design and forward-thinking approach The wallywhy200 model will be unveiled in Hong Kong. This innovative yacht represents the second wallywhy200 model with interior décor by Loro Piana Interiors, featuring new fabrics and materials that distinguish it from the first version.

Wally's vision expands with the new wallywhy100

Single level living and entertaining; Seamless indoor-outdoor experience Wally has expanded its mind-bending wallywhy range of spaceships with the new wallywhy100. This 21m yacht is the new entry point for a model that has redefined the market for sub-24m yachts.

New wallyrocket51 launched

Designed to excel in IRC and ORC races The new wallyrocket51, the first pure racing sailing model signed by Wally, has been launched. She represents a new milestone in sailing innovation while maintaining the brand's unmistakable style and performance imprint.

Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez 2024 | TP & Cape31

Gold Medallists Will Ryan and Tom Burton on the delights of St Tropez on a TP52 Gold Medallists Will Ryan and Tom Burton on the delights of St Tropez on a TP52, and Michael Wilson on the storming Cape 31 Class

Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez 2024 | Sailing a 12

The challenges and joys of sailing and maintaining the 12m, Crusader Bow Caddy Media spoke to Jamie Bolingbroke, skipper of Richard Matthews' 12mR Crusader about the challenges and joys of sailing and maintaining this British 1987 America's Cup boat.

First time wins for Yoru and Six Jaguar maxis

As Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez concludes Inadequate winds meant no racing on Friday for the maxis competing at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez. However today there was more success for the concluding races laid on by the Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez.