Wallywhy150 Asia-Pacific debut at the 2025 Singapore Yachting Festival
by Wally 7 Apr 22:33 PDT
10-13 April 2025
The wallywhy150 © Wally Yachts
Wally proudly presents the Asia-Pacific premiere of the wallywhy150 at the 2025 Singapore Yachting Festival (April 10-13). Specifically tailored for the Asian market, this striking yacht showcases a bespoke layout, including a panoramic dining suite and reimagined upper deck.
The wallywhy150 features award-winning innovation, exceptional interior volume, and flexible social spaces.