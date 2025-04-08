Grand Boats to debut RIB range at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025

by Grand Boats Australia 8 Apr 01:44 PDT

Grand Boats is making its Australian Boat Show debut at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, with an impressive lineup of rigid inflatable boats and tenders on display.

From luxury rigid inflatable day boats to its impressive tender boat fleet, Grand Boats will be making its debut at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show this year and displaying a diverse range of RIBs.

Specialising in premium fiberglass RIBs and tenders, the Ukrainian brand of 24 years launched in Australia in July last year, operating from their head office and showroom on the Gold Coast. Since opening, the brand have partnered with Yamaha as their outboard provider of choice, as well as electronic brands Garmin and Scanstrut.

With a rising demand for rigid inflatable boats in Australia, Grand's philosophy is centred around rigid inflatable boats designed differently, offering a distinctive blend of performance, styling and functionality. Showcasing the brand's European craftsmanship, exceptional hull technology, and class-leading deck layouts, visitors are invited to visit the Grand Boats Australia team to view their premium adventure offering.

Amongst the display, visitors will see:

Grand G850 The brand's flagship model drives outstanding handling and offshore capability with its twin engine set up, while offering a spacious walkaround design perfect for families. With two large sunbeds, a sink & tap, fridge-freezer, stove top, onboard head, dining area, aft deck shower and more, this boat provides comfort on the water for days spent cruising, fishing, wakeboarding and more.

Grand G680: The latest model release from Grand Boats and already the brand's best seller in Australia, the Grand G680 balances practicality, style and exceptional performance. Featuring a fiberglass t-top, two large sun beds, wet bar with sink, tap, fridge-freezer and removeable table, aft deck shower, electric anchor, and more, this model is class-leading for its size in its extensive offering of amenities and features.

Grand D600: The brand's sport model with a deep-v hull and open, spacious layout offers all-conditions versatility with its outstanding fiberglass hull design. Your perfect companion for offshore adventures, dive trips, water sports, fishing and more.

Grand G380: The brand's bestselling tender model that offers an impressively agile and responsive ride, all which providing a stable, spacious interior layout for passengers to sit back in comfort.

Visitors can experience the extensive range at Grand Boats' Sanctuary Cove stand at SLF 1.11, from May 22 - 25, 2025.

For more information, visit grandboats.com.au or contact the team at .