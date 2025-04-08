Please select your home edition
Edition

Grand Boats to debut RIB range at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025

by Grand Boats Australia 8 Apr 01:44 PDT 22-25 May 2025
Grand Boats to debut RIB range at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 2025 © Grand Boats

Grand Boats is making its Australian Boat Show debut at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, with an impressive lineup of rigid inflatable boats and tenders on display.

From luxury rigid inflatable day boats to its impressive tender boat fleet, Grand Boats will be making its debut at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show this year and displaying a diverse range of RIBs.

Specialising in premium fiberglass RIBs and tenders, the Ukrainian brand of 24 years launched in Australia in July last year, operating from their head office and showroom on the Gold Coast. Since opening, the brand have partnered with Yamaha as their outboard provider of choice, as well as electronic brands Garmin and Scanstrut.

With a rising demand for rigid inflatable boats in Australia, Grand's philosophy is centred around rigid inflatable boats designed differently, offering a distinctive blend of performance, styling and functionality. Showcasing the brand's European craftsmanship, exceptional hull technology, and class-leading deck layouts, visitors are invited to visit the Grand Boats Australia team to view their premium adventure offering.

Grand D600 - photo © Grand Boats
Grand D600 - photo © Grand Boats

Amongst the display, visitors will see:

  • Grand G850 The brand's flagship model drives outstanding handling and offshore capability with its twin engine set up, while offering a spacious walkaround design perfect for families. With two large sunbeds, a sink & tap, fridge-freezer, stove top, onboard head, dining area, aft deck shower and more, this boat provides comfort on the water for days spent cruising, fishing, wakeboarding and more.
  • Grand G680: The latest model release from Grand Boats and already the brand's best seller in Australia, the Grand G680 balances practicality, style and exceptional performance. Featuring a fiberglass t-top, two large sun beds, wet bar with sink, tap, fridge-freezer and removeable table, aft deck shower, electric anchor, and more, this model is class-leading for its size in its extensive offering of amenities and features.
  • Grand D600: The brand's sport model with a deep-v hull and open, spacious layout offers all-conditions versatility with its outstanding fiberglass hull design. Your perfect companion for offshore adventures, dive trips, water sports, fishing and more.
  • Grand G380: The brand's bestselling tender model that offers an impressively agile and responsive ride, all which providing a stable, spacious interior layout for passengers to sit back in comfort.

Grand Boats to debut RIB range at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 2025 - photo © Grand Boats
Grand Boats to debut RIB range at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 2025 - photo © Grand Boats

Visitors can experience the extensive range at Grand Boats' Sanctuary Cove stand at SLF 1.11, from May 22 - 25, 2025.

For more information, visit grandboats.com.au or contact the team at .

Related Articles

Hinckley owners making memories aboard Talaria 43
New and great times with family and friends on the water Owners Andy and Liz Montelli share their Hinckley experience purchasing pre-owned, building new and great times with family and friends on the water. Posted on 7 Apr Time to nerd out a bit
Possibly a big bit, as it turns out. Historically we know I am up for it, but how about you? Possibly a big bit, as it turns out. Anyway, historically we know I am up for it, but how about you? Right oh. Unequivocally, the greater electrification space is not just THE hot topic presently, it also changes at a prodigious rate. Posted on 3 Apr Nautically inspired jewellery from Angela Lago
Beautifully made nautical-inspired jewellery There's something we all seem to share as true lovers of the sea—especially those of us drawn to the nautical world. It's a deep connection with authenticity, nature, and the undeniable pull of freedom. Posted on 2 Apr Maritimo M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht Reveal Trailer
Maritimo M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht, a masterpiece that seamlessly combines luxury and innovation Discover the allure of the Maritimo M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht, a masterpiece that seamlessly combines luxury and innovation. Drawing inspiration from Maritimo's flagship models, this yacht offers a unique blend of elegance and functionality. Posted on 1 Apr Marine Auctions: April Online Auctions
Bavaria 32 sailing yacht, Williams 36 motor cruiser and much more Up for auction: Bavaria 32 sailing yacht, Williams 36 motor cruiser, Mustang 2800 powerboat, Cobalt 243 cuddy cabin, Monterey 270 cruiser, Arber 9 sailing catamaran, and much more. Posted on 1 Apr Numarine's new flagship explorer superyacht 47MXP
A 'Mediterranean Explorer' model, with aft deck pool Numarine, the renowned builder of explorer superyachts, announces the launch of the all-new 47MXP. Posted on 1 Apr Heesen reveals Project Agnetha
A 55m Steel Class Blue-Water Motor Yacht Heesen Yachts is delighted to introduce YN 20955, code-named Project Agnetha, to the market. Posted on 29 Mar Tankoa Yachts reveals the new S520 model
Francesco Paszkowski design raises the game once again When success is apparent, it can be easy to rest on your laurels and stay in one place, relishing the feeling it brings. Not so for Italian shipyard Tankoa, which always keeps the needs of contemporary and future owners firmly in sight. Posted on 26 Mar Spring launch checklist
Time-tested tips for getting your boat ready for the season Whether it's your first year or 50th, the recreational boat owner's advocacy, services and safety group, BoatUS, has help on how to start the boating season off right with its Spring Commissioning Checklist. Posted on 26 Mar Silent Yachts launches new SY62 3-Deck Closed
The arrival continues Silent Yachts' strong start to the year It has been a busy start to the year for Silent Yachts, the Italian builder of advanced solar-powered cruising catamarans, with the launch of two new yachts from the shipyard in Fano. Posted on 26 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy