CAYAGO Americas Unveils the NEW SEABOB F9 SERIES

SEABOB the world's most popular luxury water toy, made its much-awaited NEW F9 series premiere in the United States at the Palm Beach Yacht Show in March.

The new SEABOB F9 series guarantees an exhilarating experience and takes water toys to a whole new level. The lightweight portable design of the SEABOB F9 opens new possibilities, making it ideal for use not only on yachts but also on day boats on lakes or around sandbars. Its versatility and performance are unparalleled, ensuring an exceptional experience wherever the rider wants to explore.

Launched over 20 years ago, SEABOB has set the standard for high-performance water toys. Now, the SEABOB F9 takes that legacy to the next level, succeeding the renowned SEABOB F5 with even greater power, speed, and versatility. Using refined engineering, SEABOB completely redesigned the F9, ensuring it provides an exceptional driving performance. Every component in the SEABOB F9 series is built to the highest possible standards of quality. Engineers at CAYAGO AG created a scooter with remarkable driving qualities due to its sleek, futuristic, and highly functional design that rivals the shape and dynamics of a high-performance sports car.

The evolution of personal watercraft is driven by the need for efficient, sustainable propulsion. SEABOB's F9 series advances this trend, featuring advanced lightweight materials and a high-performance electric drive.

Technical Enhancements

The SEABOB F9 has been designed to exhibit a remarkable thrust performance, with a power output of 60 TP (Thrust Performance), while the SEABOB F9 S goes even further, with 84 TP. Both models allow riders to glide through the water at exhilarating speeds, while the F9 series' battery life of up to one hour in sporty driving mode ensures a prolonged, adrenaline-charged experience.

Piezo sensors allow to adjust motor power and to control the speed. The Power Boost Button delivers an immediate surge to maximum power. A thumb-operated controller enables seamless changes between Normal, Sport, and Dive modes, allowing for easy adaptation to changing situations. Dive mode makes the system more responsive for smooth and calm underwater exploration. Sport mode combined with the driving stability system maximizes acceleration and control, letting the rider glide across the water's surface. The headlights enhance the experience further by improving visibility. These innovative technical characteristics give an unprecedented degree of thrill and enjoyment.

One of the most notable features of the F9 series is its lighter weight, now just over 44 lbs. making it easy to carry and transport and ideal for weekend visits to lakes, beaches, or diving destinations. One can even load it easily into the back of a car and drive it wherever excitement beckons. This lightweight design is made possible by using premium materials such as titanium, magnesium, and carbon, which provide both strength and longevity.

CAYAGO AG engineers succeeded in developing a fantastic driving experience with SEABOB's new futuristic silhouette. Both the F9 and F9S underwent weeks of intensive testing in SEABOB's German facilities to ensure exceptional reliability in all conditions. With cutting-edge technology, remarkable performance, and a striking design, the SEABOB F9 series is set to revolutionize the world of electric water toys.

SEABOB will introduce and demonstrate the F9 Series in the Americas at the prestigious Palm Beach International Boat Show and in Asia at the Singapore Yachting Festival. These well-known events will highlight the design of the F9, its exceptional performance, and pioneering technology, providing an exclusive opportunity for yacht fans, watersports aficionados and industry professionals to experience the future of luxury water toys.

ABOUT CAYAGO

Cayago Americas is the exclusive distributor of SEABOB across the Americas and the Caribbean. With a strong presence across the region, Cayago Americas provides comprehensive sales, service, and marketing support to meet the exponentially growing demand for its high-performance water toys.

Headquartered in Bad Salzuflen, Germany, CAYAGO is the technical leader in the development and production of cutting-edge water toys for the boating industry. CAYAGO manufactures for 20 years SEABOB, the world's fastest water scooter, with painstaking attention to detail fulfilling the highest technological and design standards.

