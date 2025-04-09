Please select your home edition
VisionF Yachts reveals new images of its first ever fully-electric E-Cat 80 catamaran

by VisionF Yachts 9 Apr 05:10 PDT
E-Cat 80 catamaran © Saim Kaan Yilmaz

Pioneering Turkish catamaran specialist VISIONF Yachts is set to make waves in the industry with the unveiling of new images of its first-ever 23.97-metre all-electric catamaran: the VISIONF E-Cat 80.

  • 'Villa on the sea' luxury all-electric catamaran, optimised for private and charter usage
  • Minimalistic and elegant styling
  • 54 solar panels and powerful battery system generate 21.6 kW per hour
  • Unlimited cruising range under optimal conditions
  • Two units ordered of pioneering, eco-friendly model

With two units already ordered, the first vessel in the series was recently delivered to her owner and is now ready to embark on travels throughout the Adriatic Sea.

Representing the next generation of clean, efficient and futuristic yachting, VISIONF E-Cat 80 was constructed from lightweight and robust carbon fibre at VISIONF Yachts' state-of-the-art shipyard in Tuzla, Istanbul. Crafted from lightweight and robust carbon fibre, this high-tech catamaran showcases clean, contemporary lines by Marco Casali (TOO Design).

An elegant villa on the sea

With a generous 10.92-metre beam and a length of 23.97 metres, the VISIONF E-Cat 80 offers expansive living areas and effortlessly accommodates up to 14 guests in supreme comfort and style.

As a semi-custom builder, VISIONF gives each owner the freedom to shape their yacht's layout and design according to their unique preferences. Within this impressive size and guest capacity, every E-Cat 80 can be adapted to reflect personal tastes, lifestyle needs, and usage priorities—whether for private cruising or luxury charter.

Inside Atraversia - the first model of this remarkable series - the interiors reflect timeless minimalism: clean, elegant, and calm. A refined palette of neutral tones in brown, grey, and white creates a sense of serenity throughout, complemented by the soft flow of natural light.

Striking vinyl wood accents and sleek marble surfaces in the bathrooms add an extra layer of sophistication, merging functionality with aesthetic finesse.

This is more than just a catamaran—she's a private floating villa. Confident and understated, the VISIONF E-Cat 80 doesn't need to shout. Her design says it all.

Endlessly entertaining and highly adaptable

Wherever she is in the world, onboard entertainment and relaxation are top priorities. The vast open flybridge features four distinct seating areas and offers the flexibility to include a jacuzzi, an outdoor cinema, massage seats, large sunpads, and more, making it the ultimate private escape for guests.

Below deck, the layout offers between four to seven spacious guest staterooms, allowing the yacht to adapt seamlessly to a variety of lifestyle needs—whether for large families, groups of friends, or charter operations. The crew area is equally well considered, with accommodation for four, a dedicated crew mess, and an exceptional captain's cabin with ensuite, ensuring professional service levels without compromising guest privacy.

As a semi-custom model, like all of VISIONF's yachts, the general arrangement of the E-Cat 80 can be extensively tailored to suit the exact requirements of her owners. Whether choosing an open or closed flybridge, prioritising indoor volume or outdoor living, each unit is an expression of its owner's personal vision, balancing innovation, comfort, and function.

Tremendous for tenders

The E-Cat 80's large 15 square-metre tender garage is one of the yacht's standout features. Providing a dedicated, practical and safe area to house tenders, it comes equipped with a hydraulic stern hatch, electric winch and secure tender lashing system.

Thoughtfully designed to please those guests looking to amplify their experience on the water, as well as being able to accommodate a second tender, the tenderlift can also house a pair of jet skis—transforming the yacht into a floating playground.

Top performance meets sustainability

With her twin lean, efficient hulls, the E-Cat 80 is an absolute dynamite on the water, thanks to her superior maneuverability and powerful propulsion. Her twin 180 kW Danfoss motors, bow thruster, and stern thruster provide exceptional agility and control, with a cruising speed of 6-8 knots and smooth handling guaranteed, whatever conditions she is exposed to.

Sustainable to her core, the environmental credentials of the VISIONF E-Cat 80 significantly outpace competitors in her size range. Her 54 onboard solar panels continuously charge her powerful batteries, generating up to 21.6 kW per hour. This creates an entirely self-sustaining energy system which can achieve extended voyages without depending on external power sources.

Thanks to its fully electric systems, the VISION F E-Cat 80 can achieve an unlimited cruising range under optimal conditions. When needed, twin 150 kW generators supported by a 5-ton fuel tank provide a range of over 1,000 nautical miles. This setup offers backup power in emergencies and enhances the yacht's efficiency during high-speed cruising.

Following the resounding success of the first unit of VISIONF E-Cat 80 to her delighted owner, the next all-electric E-Cat 80 is anticipated to be launched this summer.

Alongside this game-changing electric model, VISIONF Yachts continues to push the boundaries of modern catamaran design throughout the size ranges. The company has seven different models currently in production: the E-Cat 62 and 80, the aluminium 80, 82, 101 and 120, and the Superfast 46.

