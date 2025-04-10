Please select your home edition
Edition




The Yacht Sales Co. set for the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by The Yacht Sales Co. 10 Apr 14:12 PDT 22-25 May 2025
Dufour 44 © Jean-Marie Liot

Join The Yacht Sales Co. at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show and discover some of the some of the world's top sail and power cruising models.

Book your inspection appointment to view the range of new and pre-owned brokerage yachts on display, and chat to our team about all your boating enquiries.

Dates: 22 - 25 May, 2025
Venue: Sanctuary Cove, Gold Coast, QLD

ILIAD 53F - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
ILIAD 53F - photo © ILIAD Catamarans

This year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is shaping up to be one of the biggest in the event's history featuring the latest models, products and equipment as well as a dynamic schedule of entertainment set against the glittering Gold Coast waterways.

The Yacht Sales Co. will also have an ocean of information and listings for those in the market for a Pre-Owned yacht, and its adjacent Out-of-Water Boat Show at The Boat Works in Coomera will be open throughout the event for buyers to inspect an extensive range of more quality used power and sail models for sale.

Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 - photo © Multihull Solutions
Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 - photo © Multihull Solutions

Visitors to the major marine event can inspect some of the world's leading models from Fountaine Pajot, Dufour Yachts and ILIAD Catamarans, including the Dufour 44, Elba 45, Tanna 47, ILIAD 53S and ILIAD 53F, which was the winner of the 2024 Multihull of the Year award. We will also be showcasing a selection of premium pre-owned brokerage yachts for sale.

On display - new yachts

On display: pre-owned yachts for sale

  • ILIAD 53S
  • 2023 Clipper Cordova 68 MY
  • 2024 Clipper Cordova 45

Book your inspection appointment for any of the models at sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au

Related Articles

Fountaine Pajot lineup set to draw crowds
The Yacht Sales Co. will join Fountaine Pajot at the 2025 Singapore Yachting Festival The Yacht Sales Co. will join Fountaine Pajot to showcase two of their most popular models at the 2025 Singapore Yachting Festival from 10-13 April at Sentosa Cove's ONE°15 Marina. Posted on 21 Mar New Dufour 54 announced
Combining innovation, comfort & performance Dufour Yachts has unveiled its stunning new model, the Dufour 54, which is distinguished by a suite of innovations, outstanding performance and stylish comfort Posted on 2 Mar Veya Yachts launched
An exciting next era of power catamaran design Veya Yachts, a visionary new brand of motor yachts, has just been launched representing an exciting next era of power catamaran design. Posted on 19 Feb The Yacht Sales Co. at 2025 Auckland Boat Show
The world's leading sail models will be on show 6-9 March The Yacht Sales Co. (incorporating Multihull Solutions) will showcase some of the world's leading sail models at the 2025 Auckland Boat Show from 6 - 9 March. Posted on 3 Feb The Yacht Sales Co. sponsor RNZYS Squadron Weekend
Held on New Zealand's Kawau Island from 14-16 February The Yacht Sales Co. is delighted to be the major sponsor of the famous RNZYS Squadron Weekend. Posted on 30 Jan Yacht Sales Co. Western Australia Open Yacht Event
Boating enthusiasts in Western Australia are in for a treat on Saturday 15 March Boating enthusiasts in Western Australia are in for a treat when The Yacht Sales Co. hosts a special Open Yacht event on Saturday 15 March. Posted on 28 Jan Fountaine Pajot unveils new 44 Sailing Catamaran
Distinguished by extraordinary volume, comfort and impeccable design Fountaine Pajot has just launched the latest model to its sailing catamaran fleet, the New 44, distinguished by extraordinary volume, comfort and impeccable design. Posted on 23 Jan New Fountaine Pajot 3D Configurator
The world's first web-based 3D catamaran configurator Fountaine Pajot has just released the world's first web-based 3D catamaran configurator, allowing you to design and visualise your dream catamaran in real time. Posted on 16 Jan The Yacht Sales Co. Service Team expansion
Ongoing commitment to ensuring every client receives exceptional support The Yacht Sales Co. has recently expanded its Service team across the Asia Pacific region, reflecting their ongoing commitment to ensuring every client receives exceptional support. Posted on 3 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy