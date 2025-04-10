The Yacht Sales Co. set for the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Dufour 44 © Jean-Marie Liot Dufour 44 © Jean-Marie Liot

by The Yacht Sales Co. 10 Apr 14:12 PDT

Join The Yacht Sales Co. at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show and discover some of the some of the world's top sail and power cruising models.

Book your inspection appointment to view the range of new and pre-owned brokerage yachts on display, and chat to our team about all your boating enquiries.

Dates: 22 - 25 May, 2025

Venue: Sanctuary Cove, Gold Coast, QLD

This year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is shaping up to be one of the biggest in the event's history featuring the latest models, products and equipment as well as a dynamic schedule of entertainment set against the glittering Gold Coast waterways.

The Yacht Sales Co. will also have an ocean of information and listings for those in the market for a Pre-Owned yacht, and its adjacent Out-of-Water Boat Show at The Boat Works in Coomera will be open throughout the event for buyers to inspect an extensive range of more quality used power and sail models for sale.

Visitors to the major marine event can inspect some of the world's leading models from Fountaine Pajot, Dufour Yachts and ILIAD Catamarans, including the Dufour 44, Elba 45, Tanna 47, ILIAD 53S and ILIAD 53F, which was the winner of the 2024 Multihull of the Year award. We will also be showcasing a selection of premium pre-owned brokerage yachts for sale.

On display - new yachts

On display: pre-owned yachts for sale

ILIAD 53S

2023 Clipper Cordova 68 MY

2024 Clipper Cordova 45

Book your inspection appointment for any of the models at sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au