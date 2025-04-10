Ferretti Group at the Singapore Yachting Festival with a superlative fleet

by Ferretti Group 9 Apr 21:09 PDT

Ferretti Group is back in the spotlight at the Singapore Yachting Festival (SYF), held from April 10 to 13, with a fleet that epitomises yachting excellence.

From their ultramodern design to their cutting-edge technology, the Group's yachts are the pinnacle of Italian made innovation and craftsmanship.

Against the idyllic backdrop of ONE degrees15 Marina Sentosa Cove, this year's event promises to be an unprecedented showcase for style and refinement.

Ferretti Group received two important accolades at the Yacht Style Awards 2025: Most Active Global Yacht Group and Motoryacht 21-24 m for wallywhy100.

The Group is attending this prestigious event in collaboration with its long-standing local partner, Hong Seh Yachting, and showing three magnificent yachts at stand DB13 — including an eagerly awaited APAC premiere:

wallywhy150

Rivamare

Ferretti Yachts 780

Ferretti Group will be joined at the Singapore Yachting Festival by a selection of premium partners. Dolce & Gabbana is the designer of the Group's uniforms and Seabob, a consolidated technological partner, will be presenting the latest developments in the world of water toys. In addition, Campari RARE will be bringing its unmistakable elegance to the Ferretti Group Owners' Night on April 11 — an exclusive evening event for owners, prospects and VIP guests. At this glittering soirée, guests will be offered a carefully curated programme of entertainment, including signature cocktails, as well as the chance to go on-board wallywhy150 and see first-hand the revolutionary design and incredible interior volumes of this yacht.