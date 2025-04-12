Please select your home edition
Marine Auctions: April Online Auctions

by Marine Auctions 12 Apr 13:15 PDT 23-29 April 2025
April 2025 Online Auction © Marine Auctions

April Online Auctions


Bidding to Open on Wednesday 23 April and will Close
Tuesday 29th April at 2pm AEST
 
 



Marine Online Auctions

Please find attached The April Brochure

(View Brochure in Red Below)
View brochure
The Bidding for the April Online Auction will commence on Wednesday 23rd April and will end on Tuesday 29th April at 2pm AEST

Please note, this Online Auction has Extended Bidding,


 Below is a link to the Bidding Page of the April Online Auction.

marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1721549/lots
We are now accepting entries for our May Online Auction.

For Further details contact

Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358, Email,
or
Todd Anderson, 0409 630 733, Email,
Need Boat Insurance?

Click on the Link Below


www.marineauctions.com.au/marine-insurance
Need a Vessel Valuation? 

Contact Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at

AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.
For further Information regarding our services
Contact

Adrian Seiffert

Director
Marine Auctions, Marine, Marine Valuations


Phone: +61 (0) 418 783 358

Email:
 
 
 
 

