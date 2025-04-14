Palm Beach celebrates 30th anniversary at SCIBS 2025

Returning to exhibit at the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, Palm Beach Motor Yachts will celebrate 30 years of yachting excellence with owners and loyal followers of the brand.

This edition will be Palm Beach Motor Yachts' 26th appearance at SCIBS, which Founder and CEO, Mark Richards describes as "a hugely important show on our calendar".

"Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is one of my favourite boat shows for its location, the weather, the quality crowds. And this year will be even more special as we celebrate our 30th anniversary with the Palm Beach Motor Yachts' family and friends."

Richards continues, "Attendance at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is imperative for showcasing our latest innovations and extensive model range of Palm Beach Motor Yachts, as well as to support the industry.

"We are thrilled to promote our Factory-Direct Sales and Service Facility, now open at the world-class Boat Works, Coomera, and we have so many exciting things to share - new models, factory facilities and customer experiences. I'm looking forward to seeing all our owners, friends and visitors at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show to celebrate this milestone year."

Palm Beach Motor Yachts are proud to confirm they will present two models at SCIBS 2025 - the award-winning Palm Beach 50 and the popular Palm Beach 65.

The 36th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) will showcase more than 300 vessels, equipment, accessories, tenders and destinations.

Visitors will have the opportunity to step aboard the Palm Beach 50 and Palm Beach 65 during the show and speak with Palm Beach Motor Yachts factory-direct representatives.

The Palm Beach 50, hailed as the quintessential Palm Beach model, is refined luxury executed to perfection. Its lines are clean and uncluttered, its interior refreshingly practical, and beneath its traditional appearance lies a cutting-edge machine. Available in Sedan, Flybridge and Jet Drive model configurations, the PB50 combines head-turning appearance with high performance for luxurious sojourns at sea.

The Palm Beach 65 offers timeless beauty with industry-leading fuel efficiency and performance. The culmination of a relentless pursuit of excellence, the Palm Beach 65 boasts a luxurious and spacious interior designed to the highest standards and is ideal for serious yachtsmen who value performance and customisation.

Like all Palm Beaches, the PB65 offers an exceptionally smooth, safe, and fuel-efficient ride. But what is rare for a boat this size is the number of layout options it offers, both on the main deck and the accommodations level.

Designed by Mark Richards and his expert team, the Palm Beach range is built using Palm Beach Motor Yachts' proprietary V-Warp® Technology which delivers class-leading fuel effciency and performance.

This year, Palm Beach Motor Yachts are proudly celebrating 30 years of designing and building luxury custom motor yachts for customers around the world. For three decades, Palm Beach Motor Yachts has not only built a portfolio of beautiful motor yachts ranging in size from 32 feet to 107 feet but has also fostered a global community of discerning enthusiasts and lifelong friends.

As a refiection on the brand's humble beginnings and the remarkable journey of building a prestigious global brand over the past 30 years, Founder and CEO, Mark Richards has a clear directive to significantly invest in their customer service facilities and network to further enhance the overall experience for all their loyal customers.

This exciting next chapter for Palm Beach Motor Yachts also places significant emphasis on their commitment to sustainability, dramatically reducing CO2 emissions by fully utilising their ocean racing-inspired proprietary V-Warp® Technology.

"We are committed to helping to lead the way toward a more fuel-efficient future, ensuring that our yachts and sustainability are well aligned," says Richards.

Visitors attending the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show have the opportunity to pre-book an exclusive tour onboard these impressive Palm Beach Motor Yachts with one of the Palm Beach Motor Yachts factory-direct representatives.

Alternatively, you can find them at G/H connector.

Find out all about the current and new models at the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, 22-25 May.

www.palmbeachmotoryachts.com/events/sanctuary-cove-international-boat-show