NSW Maritime Expired Marine Flare Collections Program to be held this month

by Transport for NSW Maritime 15 Apr 13:38 PDT

Transport for NSW Maritime will be running the Expired Marine Flare Collection Program at key boating locations across New South Wales this month. Our next collection is running from 17 to 25 April.

The program provides the opportunity for the public to safely dispose of expired or unwanted marine flares, ensuring they are not improperly discarded and helping to keep the waterways and environment clean.

Boaters are encouraged to check their marine safety equipment before heading out and bring any expired flares to designated collection points. This initiative not only reduces the risk of accidental discharge but also ensures that these hazardous items are handled and disposed of properly.

Details of upcoming dates, times and locations

