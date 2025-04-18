GB Marine Group has appointed Lynn Fischer as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Lynn Fischer joins GB Marine Group as Global Chief Marketing Officer © GB Marine Group Lynn Fischer joins GB Marine Group as Global Chief Marketing Officer © GB Marine Group

by Grand Banks Yachts 18 Apr 12:24 PDT

GB Marine Group, designer and builder of the iconic Grand Banks and Palm Beach Motor Yachts brands, is excited to announce the appointment of Lynn Fischer as Chief Marketing Officer.

On the heels of successful new product introductions, a recent 114,000 square-foot factory expansion, and ongoing strategic investments in brand presence and owner services, CEO Mark Richards recognized the importance for a veteran U.S. based brand strategist.

In this newly created role, Lynn will spearhead the company's marketing efforts, working closely with Richards to expand the brand, deepen client engagement, and further strengthen the company's reputation for performance, design excellence, and a world-class owner experience.

Lynn brings a track record of building transformative brands at the forefront of innovation. Most recently Chief Marketing Officer at Vista, one of the world's largest private aviation companies, she has led marketing for organizations redefining industries-from reshaping urban mobility to elevating global private travel. Her expertise spans premium and luxury sectors, with a deep focus on brand building and customer-first experiences and benefits.