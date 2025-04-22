RAND Boats introduce the Realm 45

by RAND Boats 22 Apr 00:13 PDT

Launching the all-new Realm 45

RAND Boats new flagship yacht is designed to master every season and redefine your life at sea. With the comfort of a floating home and the soul of an adventure cruiser, Realm 45 offers the freedom to roam far—and the luxury to never want to leave.

The expansive pilothouse delivers full 360-degree protection when you need it, and transforms into an open-air experience when you don't. Slide open the glass doors and windows, and enjoy the breeze of summer or the shelter on stormy days - without compromise.

From serene overnights at anchor to spirited cruises with friends, Realm 45 adapts to every moment. And below the aft sunlounge? A customizable space awaits - choose a bright 3rd guest cabin or generous storage, depending on how you live your life at sea.

Discover Realm 45 and schedule your private presentation.

Be among the first to explore the yacht that masters all seasons.