RAND Boats introduce the Realm 45

by RAND Boats 22 Apr 00:13 PDT

Launching the all-new Realm 45

RAND Boats new flagship yacht is designed to master every season and redefine your life at sea. With the comfort of a floating home and the soul of an adventure cruiser, Realm 45 offers the freedom to roam far—and the luxury to never want to leave.

RAND Realm 45 - photo © RAND Boats
RAND Realm 45 - photo © RAND Boats

The expansive pilothouse delivers full 360-degree protection when you need it, and transforms into an open-air experience when you don't. Slide open the glass doors and windows, and enjoy the breeze of summer or the shelter on stormy days - without compromise.

From serene overnights at anchor to spirited cruises with friends, Realm 45 adapts to every moment. And below the aft sunlounge? A customizable space awaits - choose a bright 3rd guest cabin or generous storage, depending on how you live your life at sea.

RAND Realm 45 - photo © RAND Boats
RAND Realm 45 - photo © RAND Boats

Discover Realm 45 and schedule your private presentation.

Be among the first to explore the yacht that masters all seasons.

RAND Realm 45 - photo © RAND Boats
RAND Realm 45 - photo © RAND Boats
