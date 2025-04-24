Why Gianneschi pumps are the best in the business

Gianneschi pumps © Mark Jardine Gianneschi pumps © Mark Jardine

by Mark Jardine 24 Apr 14:00 PDT

Gianneschi has been family-owned for 50 years, and has concentrated solely on marine pumps, not touching the domestic market, since the outset. This specialisation has led to a no-compromise approach to their designs, in an area where reliability is critical.

After all, one of the key components you don't want to fail on a yacht is a pump. It has to be suitable for the environment it is in and designed for reliability in conditions that a domestic pump simply wouldn't encounter.

Based in Italy, Gianneschi have worked alongside the yachting industry since the 1970s, listening to and adapting to their needs. Fabrication of parts such as the impeller was in bronze, not the plastic used by domestic pumps.

More recently shipyards have been concentrating on energy efficiency, and Gianneschi use high efficiency motors, but most importantly have developed control units which used a combination of a yacht's pumps in unison to ensure that all the motors are running at their optimum speed. This intelligent control is also used for their engine room fans and blowers, keeping the conditions at their optimum while using the least energy consumption, monitoring the inside and ambient temperatures to calculate the best configuration at any given moment.

RPM regulation of a pump or fan can have remarkable efficiency gains of between 30 and 70%, and a lower RPM, combined with brushless motors, can be near silent. The Gianneschi control system employs AI to calculate the most efficient utilisation of their pumps and fans, which can be monitored with the Gianneschi MFD.

The team at Gianneschi are always striving for better and more energy efficient systems, looking at new materials and technologies to advance the field. But at their core it is reliability which is their number one priority. On board a yacht you never want to pump to fail, and reliability is the area Gianneschi simply won't compromise on.

All Gianneschi products, parts and technical support is available in Australia through Gineico. Visit www.gineicomarine.com.au/product-category/engineering-hardware/gianneschi-pumps