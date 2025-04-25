ePropulsion and Heysea Yachts unveil the Seaview 59

by ePropulsion 25 Apr 00:29 PDT

ePropulsion, a global leader in marine electric propulsion system and services, has once again partnered with Heysea Yachts to introduce the new Seaview 59 catamaran. This latest innovation in sustainable yachting will make its international debut at the 2025 International Multihull Show in La Grande Motte, France, from April 23-27, 2025.

The Seaview 59, a striking example of next-generation marine technology, recently departed from China on an ambitious international voyage. Designed with sustainability and performance in mind, the yacht represents a significant step forward in clean energy innovation on the water. Its journey will take it across open seas to Turkey, where it will make a brief stop before continuing through the iconic waters of the Mediterranean. The final destination is France, where the Seaview 59 will be unveiled at one of the industry's most prestigious gatherings, offering the global leisure boating community a first-hand look at its capabilities, craftsmanship, and cutting-edge design.

The Seaview 59 integrates a cutting-edge energy system developed jointly by ePropulsion and Heysea Yachts, combining wind, solar and electric storage. Building on the success of the Seaview 50, which was delivered to Thailand in late 2024, this latest model represents a milestone in the commercial application of new energy solutions in the yachting industry.

ePropulsion's advanced photovoltaic energy storage system powers the Seaview 59, and features five battery packs, a high-voltage distribution box, two solar inverters, and approximately 1,900W of solar panels. Additionally, this system can be customized based on personal needs, offering flexible options for battery capacity, MPPT controllers and daily inverter power. The yacht's hardtop-mounted solar panels harness sunlight to generate clean energy, which is then stored in a 58kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. While solar energy can be used as the primary power source, a generator or shore-based charging station can also be used to ensure continuous power availability. Once fully charged, the system seamlessly powers essential onboard functions - including air conditioning - for 6-8 hours, providing a quiet and comfortable overnight stay without relying on a generator.

"The Seaview 59 represents a major step forward in sustainable yachting, combining innovative energy solutions with world-class design," said Danny Tao, CEO of ePropulsion. "Our continued partnership with Heysea Yachts showcases the limitless potential of clean energy in the marine sector. We are proud to debut this vessel at the International Multihull Show, bringing a new era of electric-powered sailing to the global stage."

"At Heysea, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of yacht design and technology," said Allen Leng, Founder and Chairmen of Heysea Yachts. "The Seaview 59 is a reflection of that vision; a vessel that merges performance, comfort and sustainability. Partnering with ePropulsion allows us to deliver a smarter, cleaner sailing experience that aligns with the future of the marine industry."

The International Multihull Show is the world's largest event dedicated to multihull vessels, bringing together leading manufacturers, industry professionals, and sailing enthusiasts from around the world. The Seaview 59's presence underscores the growing momentum in sustainable yacht design and highlights the collaborative, global effort driving innovation across the marine industry.

Following the exhibition, the Seaview 59 will be officially delivered to its new owner, who will embark on a voyage through the Mediterranean, showcasing the yacht's capabilities in real-world sailing conditions.