Beneteau unveils plans to launch redesigned Gran Turismo range

by Beneteau 26 Apr 11:34 PDT

BENETEAU, the world's leading marine brand, has announced an overhaul of their Gran Turismo range to create a new generation of luxury 'Crossover Express Cruisers' that better meets the evolving needs of their customers.

The ambitious plans will see the launch of three new models in just six months: the Gran Turismo 35, the Gran Turismo 40 and the Gran Turismo 50.

Built to be a modern entertainment platform with dynamic looks, the new Gran Turismo models beautifully blend performance and stylish comfort with high-end materials, connectivity and the option for personalized touches and finishes. The long term partnership between BENETEAU and Alpine, the high-end sport speciality brand, will also see limited-edition collaborations released across the new Gran Turismo range in the coming months, further elevating the flair and excellence of this new product line.

Eric LeVine, Motor Yachts Sales Director: "This is an exciting time for BENETEAU. Gran Turismo has been a hugely popular range for express cruising, showcasing our technology, performance and style. But there was a need to update and modernize the models for our core market. Designed with the consumer at its heart, the new range embodies our vision of 'Sport-Lux', providing open spaces with a premium feeling. The all new Gran Turismo range represents the ultimate crossover express cruiser".

Your own waterfront villa

The vision for the new Gran Turismo range is to provide "villa living" on the water, a place to kick back and relax. A 30% increase in the exterior spaces ensures a better user experience. And the thoughtful interior and exterior layout offers numerous blended areas, chill zones and a continuous connection to the water.

Robert Chaffer, BENETEAU Product Manager: "The new Gran Turismo range is designed to be remarkable. Period. With the new Gran Turismo range we had the rare opportunity to start with a blank canvas. To strip what an "express cruiser" means back to its original roots. When express cruisers were sleek & beautifully proportioned craft. This rich heritage and the adoption of the Japanese design principles of Kanso (simplicity) and Yugen (gracefulness) have allowed the team to create a deceptively simple but powerful silhouette that is further enhanced by how we have used the play of light to direct and enhance the exterior styling and interior tranquility.

We listened to our customers and have embraced a minimalist, elegant approach that we are confident will appeal to consumers who want the flexibility and opportunity to thrive and have fun on the water. We're excited to see the reaction to the range when the models come to market later this year".

Optimum drive - Optimum pleasure

The range has also focused on providing a sports-based driving experience in terms of comfort, responsive performance and range. Gran Turismo by name, Gran Turismo by nature. The same ethos that created the famous GT cars of the 60's resonates with the core values of these boats. Offering a comfortable protected driving experience while eating up the miles to your next adventure.

On arrival at your favorite anchorage, solar power and lithium batteries allow you to enjoy the amenities on board and play with the latest water toys in total peace. Recharging the electric dinghy motor or inflating the paddleboards has never been easier or quieter. With these great features combined with the new exterior layouts will allow you to connect to the water around you in ways never thought possible with the previous generation of express cruisers. To further enhance everyone's comfort on board all the new boats offer gyro stabilisation.

World premieres

The Gran Turismo 35 and 40 models will be premiered to the public for the first time at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2025, with the Gran Turismo 35, Gran Turismo 40 and Gran Turismo 50 on display together for the first time at the Düsseldorf Boat Show in early 2026.