Grand Banks 62 premieres to great acclaim at Palm Beach International Boat Show

by Grand Banks Yachts 27 Apr 06:52 PDT
Grand Banks 62 © Grand Banks Yachts

Grand Banks Yachts is proud to share the successful world premiere of the new Grand Banks 62, which took place at the 2025 Palm Beach International Boat Show. The debut was met with strong enthusiasm, resulting in new build orders from both local and international buyers.

Over 1,000 visitors stepped aboard the Grand Banks 62 during the show, with feedback from industry experts and buyers unanimously positive. The response further solidifies Grand Banks' nearly 70-year legacy as a market leader and innovator in motor yachts.

Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

"There is simply no other long-range cruising design on the water like this new Grand Banks," says Mark Richards. "I remember as a kid working on GB42s coming into the yard. Decades later, I take this stewardship of the company very seriously every day. The principles you'll see in the Grand Banks 62 define the 60 series, and indeed our entire range. Less weight. More strength. Less fuel burn. More range. More speed, less resistance, and of course all this means more efficiency, resulting in lower emissions. I challenge anyone to simply compare the numbers, take our boat for a sea trial, and take a similar-size trawler-yacht or motor yacht, and you'll realize there is no comparison. The numbers tell the entire story, and, to demonstrate these numbers, you just need to take a look at her wake at any speed."

Designed for those who seek adventure without compromising on luxury, the Grand Banks 62 delivers both speed and range—with a top speed of 30 knots and a comfortable cruising speed of 27 knots. For longer passages, its remarkable efficiency shines, burning just 38 gallons per hour at 20 knots and offering an impressive range of 2,000 nautical miles at 10 knots—ideal for confidently exploring distant horizons.

Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

These speeds are achieved at a near identical running angle throughout the speed curve, providing the ability for ocean-crossing range without floundering in troughs at displacement speeds. The ability to dial in speed and trim based on the sea state results in added comfort on board, and above all safety. Twin Volvo D13s, rated at 900 horsepower each on straight shafts, with Twin Disc MGX 5096A marine transmissions, are standard. Optional engine packages include twin Volvo D13s with shaft drives rated at 1,000 horsepower each, or Volvo IPS 1200S rated at 900 horsepower each.

The new Grand Banks 62 takes comfort to the next level. Featuring a luxurious three-stateroom, three-head layout, which includes an en suite head for the starboard guest cabin. Complemented by an enlarged starboard guest stateroom equipped with an athwartships double bed and a single berth ideal for accommodating guests. Additionally, a dedicated utility area with a standard washer/dryer adds convenience for long trips, ensuring every journey is as effortless as it is memorable.

Connect with our factory-direct team to find out more about the Grand Banks 62.

Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 62 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

We are excited to be showcasing the exquisite Grand Banks 60 and, for the first time on display in Australia, the stunning Eastbay 60 at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, May 22-25.

We invite you to join us for an exclusive tour where you can appreciate the superior quality and craftsmanship by booking a private tour with one of our Grand Banks factory-direct representatives during the show.

Explore the new grand banks 62.

