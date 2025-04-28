Please select your home edition
A look inside the Spirit yard and what makes their yachts unique

by Mark Jardine 28 Apr 10:00 PDT
The finest carpentry © Mark Jardine

Traditional skills in boatbuilding could be regarded as a lost art from a bygone era. In the world of fibreglass and carbon, the joinery and laminating techniques of wood ribs and cedar strips are a thing of the past. But a visit to Ipswich Haven Marina, and the Spirit Yachts yard, shows this is far from the case, and the masterpieces that roll out to be launched show that the skills and craft needed are very much alive and kicking.

Spirit Yachts are literally keeping the spirit of traditional boatbuilding alive, crafting semi-custom yachts for clients who want something different and beautiful. These timeless lines catch the admiring eye of fellow sailors and passers-by on the dock.

Not everything about a Spirit Yacht is the same as a yacht built in the 1930s. The hull lines under the water are modern, and the keel is fin and bulb, as opposed to the long keels found a hundred years ago with the rudder attached at the aft end.

Modern laminating techniques mean fewer ribs, CNC machining makes for more accurate cuts, tongue & groove strip planking, and computer software, combined with the skill of the team, makes for far less wastage.

Laminated ribs laid out on the 1:1 drawings - photo © Mark Jardine
Laminated ribs laid out on the 1:1 drawings - photo © Mark Jardine

The laminated ribs, when laid out on the 1:1 drawings, are works of art in themselves. Tens of clamps hold them in place as the resin dries and the resulting curves are perfect. Building in this method removes the need for a mould which you'd see with a fibreglass or carbon yacht.

P30 in build - photo © Mark Jardine
P30 in build - photo © Mark Jardine

All boatbuilders are looking to manufacture in a more responsible manner, and Spirit Yachts regard this as a continuous process. With the strength being derived from the wood itself, they are in the perfect position to utilise flax-based composites, and their third R30 in build is wrapped in flax and bioresin instead of the traditional fibreglass shell. Early signs are excellent that this approach is practical.

Vacuum bagging on the Q class yacht - photo © Mark Jardine
Vacuum bagging on the Q class yacht - photo © Mark Jardine

The team is continually looking at every step of the process to save on wastage and use more responsible materials. Mixing pots for resin are cleaned and reused rather than just thrown away, vacuum bagging is partially done using products made of recycled materials - it's not yet possible in all applications, but they're working with their suppliers to try and change this. Even the workforce's lunch is provided with end of shelf life food, avoiding wastage there.

Mixing pots for resin are cleaned and reused - photo © Mark Jardine
Mixing pots for resin are cleaned and reused - photo © Mark Jardine

It's no surprise that potential clients approach Spirit Yachts when they want something out of the ordinary commissioned, and one of the yachts under construction at Spirit is a Q class, which will look almost identical to an existing yacht the owner has, but with a few modern refinements, such as reducing the number of ribs and the use of epoxy resins.

Q class yacht in build - photo © Mark Jardine
Q class yacht in build - photo © Mark Jardine

Classic powerboats are also crafted at Spirit Yachts, and the P40 in for modifications has seen a number of changes over her lifetime.

Spirit P40 in for modification - photo © Mark Jardine
Spirit P40 in for modification - photo © Mark Jardine

Refit is also a service Spirit undertakes for their owners, keeping their yacht in top condition while also making any changes needed.

The Spirit 52 'Flight' in for refit - photo © Mark Jardine
The Spirit 52 'Flight' in for refit - photo © Mark Jardine

Finding a sustainable deck material is also an ongoing quest for Spirit Yachts and the industry as a whole. Adrian Gooderham, Spirit Yachts Yard Manager, and the team have been trialing various woods and are collaborating with other yacht builders to test different materials.

Also in build is a new powerboat, the P50, with the first hull and deck designed for outside living in the Mediterranean. Thanks to Spirit's modular design and use of natural materials, a commission has been made for a second P50, this time for colder climes, with an enclosed cockpit.

This modular design allows the furniture and cabinets to be made off the hull, and then combined during the build process, resulting in a more efficient workflow and allowing the master carpenters to truly show their skill.

The finest carpentry - photo © Mark Jardine
The finest carpentry - photo © Mark Jardine

Spirit Yachts combine the aesthetic and beauty of yesteryear with modern technology and techniques of today to produce some of the finest yachts you'll see on the water. A Spirit is as much a work of art as a functional, practical and enjoyable yacht. Next time you're at a marina, out on the water, or competing in a sailing event, take a look for their distinctive logo on the sail and spend a while just to admire.

For more information on Spirit Yachts, please contact Kevin Wallis at or +61 414 254 666.

Follow Spirit Yachts Australia and New Zealand on Facebook and Instagram.

