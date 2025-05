The latest from Ensign Yachts: New footage of the Nautitech 44 Open and Bavaria C46

Welcome to our latest update with news, reviews, and top picks. In this edition,

we highlight a new Yacht Charter service in the Mediterranean, showcase new footage of our award-winning Bavaria C46 , and highlight a walkthrough of the Nautitech 44 Open . Looking for a new boat for the upcoming season in the Med? We have brand new boats available in the Med right now. Talk to our team about how you can save time and money on your new yacht with European delivery . Plus, take the stress out of starting your sailing journey with our European Concierge Service to get you familiar with your new yacht.