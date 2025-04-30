Please select your home edition
Edition




The latest from Ensign Yachts: New footage of the Nautitech 44 Open and Bavaria C46

by Ensign Yachts 30 Apr 15:00 PDT
J/24 at Pasquavela 2025 © Marco Solari

Related Articles

Wauquiez 55 tour at boot Düsseldorf 2025
This performance cruising yacht has clearly been influenced by modern IMOCA design One of the yachts I had to see at boot Düsseldorf 2025 was the Wauquiez 55. This performance cruising yacht, with Naval Architecture by the Marc Lombard Yacht Design Group, has clearly been influenced by the IMOCA designs being used in the Vendée Globe. Posted on 29 Jan Bavaria C46: Video Q&A with Ensign Yachts
We speak to Sean Rush and Angus Stranack to find out more about the yacht The Bavaria C46, judged 2024 European Yacht of the Year for the 'Best Family Cruiser' category, bring the best balance of performance, design, comfort, and quality. Posted on 13 Dec 2024 Ensign's latest news, upcoming events, top picks
Step aboard the Nautitech 44 Open in Sydney Highlighting the cruising adventures of a J/45 across the Pacific, showcase some upcoming boat shows to get on board our award-winning models (including the Nautitech 44 Open in Sydney), introduce new team members, and highlight the fantastic Bavaria C46. Posted on 28 Nov 2024 Ensign count down the days to the Sydney Boat Show
It is great to so many registrations already coming through It is great to so many registrations already coming through for the upcoming Sydney International Boat Show on the 1st - 4th of August. The Ensign team are excited to showcase our range of award-winning models at the show. Posted on 26 Jul 2024 Ensign's Sydney Boat Show display models revealed
Registrations now open for the biggest boating event of the year! The Sydney International Boat Show is upon us, coming up on the 1st - 4th of August. Register now to view our models at the show to avoid wait times. Ensign will again be showcasing our range of award-winning models at the show. Posted on 16 Jul 2024 Ensign's latest news, upcoming events, top picks
Highlighting our boats at the upcoming Sydney International Boat Show Highlighting our boats at the upcoming Sydney International Boat Show, showcase Nautitech owners' experiences in participating in the ARC rally, and extend our invitation to the Ensign community to view the Bavaria C46 - European Yacht of the Year. Posted on 2 Jul 2024 The Bavaria C46 has arrived in Sydney
2024 European Yacht of the Year is currently being commissioned We are happy to announce that the first C46 in Australia (2024 European Yacht of the Year) has landed and is currently being commissioned. Posted on 11 Jun 2024 Ensign's latest news, upcoming events, top picks
Showcasing their demonstrator stock sale, including the soon to arrive Bavaria C46 In this edition, Ensign showcase their demonstrator stock sale (including the soon to arrive Bavaria C46), highlight exciting upcoming boat shows, recap recent events, and take a walk-through of the new Nautitech 48 Open. Posted on 9 May 2024 Great success for the Pittwater Sailing Yacht Show
Ensign Yachts participated at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club Over the weekend of the 6th-7th April Ensign Yachts participated in the 2024 Pittwater Sailing Yacht Show at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club on Pittwater. Posted on 10 Apr 2024
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy