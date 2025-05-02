Please select your home edition
Don't miss cutting-edge marine tech at Sanctuary Cove and Hutchwilco

by Gineico Marine 2 May 15:21 PDT 22-25 May 2025
Est. 1976
 

May is our biggest month on the water!

Were kicking off in New Zealand at Hutchwilco, then heading back to the sunny Gold Coast for the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.
 

Looking for innovation?  Come and find us at Stand 298, where Mark will be showcasing the world's fastest-selling gyro the Quick Gyro, packed with the latest patented technology and performance that leaves others behind.

The innovative Quick Gyros are trusted by some of the biggest names on the water Dickey Boats, Sealegs, Tollycraft Yachts, Maritimo, and CABO Yachts and can be easily retrofitted to transform your ride.

Discover why the Quick Gyro is the fastest selling gyro in the world, delivering market leading performance through innovative design.
Since launching in 2020, there are 

  • 300+ local owners and 
  • 3000+ owners around the world 

We look forward to meeting you!
 
CLICK TO BOOK HUTCHWILCO TICKETS
 
 
The biggest and most exciting boating event is just around the corner the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show on the Gold Coast!

Plan your visit and soak up the atmosphere. Youll find us right in the heart of the action at The Promenade, Stand PR16.

Were bringing the energy with the latest innovations in Italian marine hardware including air conditioning units, Idromar Watermakers, Gianneschi Pumps, lighting, premium hardware and luxury deck furniture. 

If youre serious about building a new boat, customising your new boat currently in build or retrofitting your vessel, you need to visit our display. 

We look forward to catching up with you. 
 
CLICK TO BOOK SCIBS TICKETS
 

Recent Testimonial
Robs Story A Maritimo M60 and the Quick X30 Gyro

Theres no better way to understand the impact of the Quick Gyro than by hearing it from boat owners themselves.

Rob, a Maritimo M60 owner, had always been sceptical about stabilisation. A seasoned boater, he had grown accustomed to the natural motion of the water, believing that stabilisation systems were unnecessaryuntil he experienced the Quick X30 Gyro.

When Rob took delivery of his stunning Maritimo M60 after the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, he decided to take it on a long journeyfrom Florida to the Bahamas and along the East Coast of the United States. This route would put any vessel to the test, encountering rolling swells and unpredictable ocean conditions.

The Quick X30 Gyro transformed his experience.

In rougher waters, the gyro eliminated sharp, uncomfortable movements, providing a smooth and controlled ride. Whether navigating long passages or anchoring in a remote cove, the Quick X30 delivered unmatched stability, allowing Rob to truly enjoy every moment on the water.

And when it came time for servicing? A simple check-up, lubrication, and he was good to gono downtime, no complicated maintenance, just effortless performance and reliability.
 
 
 
Visit the GINEICO MARINE WEBSITE for all Italian Marine Accessories
 
 
QUICK GYRO: PATENTED INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY

   +   
 
Partner Profile Article: Gineico and Maritimo
 
Gineico Marine

Luxury Italian Marine Products

   Quality, Value and Service since 1976
 
 
