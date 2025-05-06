Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S600 LEADERBOARD

Bulwarks and Bulldust – new Vodcast Show coming soon

by Bullwarks and Bulldust 6 May 15:00 PDT
Bulwarks and Bulldust - first episode available this week © Bulwarks and Bulldust

Bulwarks and Bulldust looks at the serious subjects from inside the world of boating, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously.

Bulwarks and Bulldust covers off everything from Off The Beach to Superyachts, Powerboats to Ocean Racing, as well as the marine industry itself.

Join us as we pan for the gold dust, whilst sifting out the bulldust. Available later this week on YouTube, and Spotify, as well as the website. The first episode is Wes Moxey, CEO of Riviera Motor Yachts, and a week later it is Annika Thomson of Ocean Crusaders, and J-Bird. A full Series list is on the website.

Related Articles

USCG proposes changes to aids to navigation
Proposing to discontinue some buoys in the Northeast The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking public input on proposed aids to navigation (AtoN) changes in the northeast, April 30, 2025. Posted today at 2:22 pm Correct Craft launches Revel Boats
Raising the standard for performance and style in Pontoons Correct Craft is proud to announce the launch of its newest brand, Revel Boats. Posted on 27 Apr Apreamare California at Newport Beach Boat Show
American debut for the Gozzo 38 Cabin Apreamare California - the new exclusive Apreamare dealer for the U.S. West Coast - will unveil the Gozzo 38 Cabin for her American premiere at the Newport Beach International Boat Show. Posted on 27 Apr Grand Banks 62 model launched to great acclaim
Over 1,000 visitors stepped aboard the Grand Banks 62 during the Palm Beach International Boat Show Grand Banks Yachts is proud to share the successful world premiere of the new Grand Banks 62, which took place at the 2025 Palm Beach International Boat Show. Posted on 27 Apr Beneteau to launch redesigned Gran Turismo range
The ambitious plans will see the launch of three new models in just six months BENETEAU, the world's leading marine brand, has announced an overhaul of their Gran Turismo range to create a new generation of luxury 'Crossover Express Cruisers' that better meets the evolving needs of their customers. Posted on 26 Apr Valhalla Boatworks 55 Sport Yacht
Currently at the end of the production line in New Gretna Our sister company, Valhalla Boatworks, is busy completing its latest new model – the 55 Sport Yacht. Posted on 25 Apr ePropulsion & Heysea Yachts unveil the Seaview 59
A new era in electric-powered catamarans ePropulsion, a global leader in marine electric propulsion system and services, has once again partnered with Heysea Yachts to introduce the new Seaview 59 catamaran. Posted on 25 Apr Boaters prepare for boating season with BoatUS
At Erie Islands Sailing & Powerboating School With the summer boating season just around the corner, boaters on Lake Erie's West/Central Basin can boost their confidence on the water with a little help from Erie Islands Sailing & Powerboating School, which offers at-the-helm training Posted on 22 Apr RAND Boats introduce the Realm 45
The yacht that masters all seasons RAND Boats new flagship yacht is designed to master every season and redefine your life at sea. With the comfort of a floating home and the soul of an adventure cruiser, Realm 45 offers the freedom to roam far—and the luxury to never want to leave. Posted on 22 Apr Lynn Fischer joins GB Marine Group
As Global Chief Marketing Officer GB Marine Group, designer and builder of the iconic Grand Banks and Palm Beach Motor Yachts brands, is excited to announce the appointment of Lynn Fischer as Chief Marketing Officer. Posted on 18 Apr
Palm Beach Motor YachtsMaritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy