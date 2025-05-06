Bulwarks and Bulldust – new Vodcast Show coming soon

by Bullwarks and Bulldust 6 May 15:00 PDT

Bulwarks and Bulldust looks at the serious subjects from inside the world of boating, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously.

Bulwarks and Bulldust covers off everything from Off The Beach to Superyachts, Powerboats to Ocean Racing, as well as the marine industry itself.

Join us as we pan for the gold dust, whilst sifting out the bulldust. Available later this week on YouTube, and Spotify, as well as the website. The first episode is Wes Moxey, CEO of Riviera Motor Yachts, and a week later it is Annika Thomson of Ocean Crusaders, and J-Bird. A full Series list is on the website.