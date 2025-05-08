Maritimo Boating Destinations - Fiji

by Maritimo 7 May 17:19 PDT

Fiji is a stunning archipelago located in the South Pacific. Viti Levu is the main island, but there are over 300 hundred islands in the group, each with their own unique charm.

The region is known for its stunning and authentic natural beauty, rich culture, warm hospitality, world-class diving and luxury resorts. The vast array of experiences on offer makes it is a wonderful location to cruise on your Martimo Luxury Motor Yacht.

The word 'picturesque' was created for Fiji. It is not simply breath taking, it is life enhancing. Lush tropical islands, powder white sands and crystal-clear turquoise waters are the order of the day, and the area boasts some of the most idyllic beaches in the world. Beneath these waters are stunning coral reefs. This region is considered the 'Soft Coral Capital of the World'. These fleshy soft corals create a beautiful underwater landscape with vibrant colours of pink, yellows, purples and oranges.

Fiji's reefs support a very rich diversity of marine life including, Giant Clams, Ornate Ghost Pipefish, various varieties of Clownfish, Sea Turtles and Leaf Scorpionfish. Many species including the Damselfish, Gobies and Wrasses are endemic to Fiji.

David Jamieson from Yacht Help, fell in love with this 'world class area' moving to Fiji to live 23 years ago. Fiji offers many fantastic areas for cruising, and Jamieson was kind enough to share some of the locations that are worth considering when coming to this beautiful location.

If you only have a small amount of time, Mamanuca and Yasawa Islands are the easiest group to cruise, and not too far from Nadi International Airport. They offer a stunning mix of beautiful beaches, clear waters and wide range of resorts. The area offers many activities including snorkelling, diving, hiking, spa treatments, relaxing on the beautiful beaches, and visiting local villages. Popular spots include Musket Cove, the Blue Lagoon, and the Sawa-i-Lau Caves.

"There are around 50 islands in this area to explore all within 60 to 70nm. So even though it's the nearest group to the airport and has a few more resorts, you will be able to find plenty of good anchorages to enjoy the environment where there's nobody else, and that's really nice," said Jamieson.

Situated in northern Fiji are Vanua Levu and Taveuni Islands offering a diverse range of attractions and activities. Jamieson said, "It is the heart of diving territory. You might even want to go with Jean-Michel Cousteau Dive Resort to see some of the best soft corals in the world."

Vanua Levu is the second-largest island in Fiji offering a more laid-back and less developed atmosphere. The island's interior is largely mountainous and covered in lush tropical rainforests. Savusavu is a charming and picturesque town known for its beautiful bay, geothermal hot springs, Vuadomo waterfall, pearl farming, local markets and relaxed way of life. It's a popular destination for those seeking a quieter escape.

There are two marinas in this area. Copra Shed Marina located in the heart of Savusavu town. This well-established marina offers berths, fuel, water and is a social hub with shops, restaurants, and the Savusavu Yacht Club. Nawi Island Marina, on Nawi Island is a newer and more upscale marina with modern facilities, including full pontoons, 24-hour security, and is designed to withstand Category 5 cyclones.

"Taveuni Island is known as the garden island of Fiji with its lush rainforests and waterfalls. It is ideal for those who want to go hiking or adventuring. There is a lot to choose from, but these are the easier ones to access," said Jamieson.

For the more adventurous, the Lau Group located in East Fiji offers some of the best cruising the region. This area is less frequented by tourists due to its remoteness. The Lau Group boasts stunning, largely untouched islands with powdery white sand beaches, crystal clear turquoise lagoon and lush rain forests. You also have the opportunity to experience the traditional Fijian way of life.

Each island has its own distinct character and geological formations. The vibrant coral reefs surrounding the islands are teaming with marine life and offer exceptional snorkelling and diving opportunities for all skill levels.

You will not have any problem finding sheltered bays and lagoons to anchor in and enjoy the tranquillity and privacy the area is known for. Facilities are limited so you will need to be self-sufficient.

Fijians are known for their warmth, friendliness and welcoming nature. The ubiquitous greeting of 'Bula' embodies the happy and relaxed atmosphere you will encounter everywhere. Jamieson said, "Actually this is the key to Fiji's success as a tourism destination, the friendly and warm culture is really appealing to visitors."

A village visit is a must do when you come to Fiji. Experiencing a traditional Fijian llovo' feast, cooked in an underground oven or a 'Kava' ceremony is something very special. Kava is the local drink made from the roots of a pepper plant. "You take a bundle of kava into the village, and present it to the chief and the elders. It's like a welcome ceremony for everybody." It provides a fascinating glimpse into the local culture and traditions.

Tropical Fiji has an almost year-round consistent climate. However, May, June, September and October are considered the best time to cruise, with temperature between 25-28 degrees Celsius, lower humidity and less rainfall. The crowds also tend to be slightly less during these months. November to April is the wet season characterized by higher humidity, warmer temperatures and increased rainfall. Tropical cyclones are also more likely during this time, although Fiji has a good warning system in place and marinas capable of providing protection.

With all the high-end resorts in Fiji today, finding good quality food and a wide range of supplies is not a problem "the supermarkets have really improved. We can even buy Wagyu off the shelf here. All the non-tropical items are flown in from Australia and New Zealand and the rest are sourced locally," said Jamieson.

Fiji offers a wide range of services for motor yachts, especially around the main cruising areas. In addition to the standard berthing and fuel/water supplies there are repair and maintenance facilities which offer services including hardstand space, large travel hoist, spray painting, anti-fouling, rigging services, engineering and bright work.

Fiji is not the easiest place to get too, especially from Australia or New Zealand, but many luxury boat owners choose to make this long trip, around 1600nm from Brisbane, Australia and 1150nm from Auckland, New Zealand. "If you are coming from Australia, Jamieson said, "...you've got the first bit to get to New Caledonia, where you can refuel. Then you've got another hop to Vanuatu, which is magic and ultimately Fiji." Once here many owners will leave their boat for the season flying back regularly to cruise around the islands.

A Maritimo owner most commonly known as 'Wafer' voyaged up from New Zealand in his Maritimo M51 called 'NEO' in 2023. "It took six days to get to Fiji with an average speed of 8.6 knots," said Wafer. He went on to say "Careful planning is required to do a trip like this. We put in two 300-litre fuel bladders for extra security, hired a professional captain to come along as crew for the trip and signed up for the services delivered by Predictwind."

Before entering Fiji, Wafer engaged the help of David Jamieson from Yacht Help to assist with customs, immigration, revenue, cruising permits and other requirements for entering and cruising Fiji. "This was absolutely worth it to take care of all of this," said Wafer.

Once in Fiji, Wafer made several trips of between 7 and 14 days sharing the adventure with different groups of family and friends. "Most places we went several times, and we found it was amazing out at Musket Cove with the camaraderie of all the yachts. The resort happily lets you in and you can eat in a restaurant, and drink at the bar. We opted to use our little tender to zoom in and out to go snorkelling up at Likuliku and Beachcomber Island."

"We loved the Fiji trip so much we are going to do it all again in 2026 in our recently purchased Maritimo M70, also called NEO," Wafer added. "The Maritimos are just so capable and reliable for long voyages - and ours really is like a floating condominium. It's better than home, and every day the scenery changes."

Fiji may be a little challenging to get to due to the distance, but it is well within the capabilities of a Maritimo. 'Stunning location' is the best way to describe Fiji. Beyond the idyllic scenery, the warm Fijian culture and diverse activities, including world-class diving and island hopping, create an unforgettable experience.

Whether seeking relaxation or adventure across its varied islands, Fiji's unique charm and welcoming spirit make it a truly exceptional destination.

