ILIAD Catamarans Introduces e-Motion Hybrid Technology Across Its Range

by The Yacht Sales Co. 7 May 21:54 PDT
ILIAD Catamarans Introduces e-Motion Hybrid Technology © ILIAD Catamarans

ILIAD Catamarans has announced the introduction of advanced e-Motion Hybrid technology across its entire range, heralding a new era of sustainable luxury cruising.

The revolutionary e-Motion parallel hybrid systems are now available on the company's models, including the ILIAD 53F, ILIAD 53S, ILIAD 62 and ILIAD 75. The optional system delivers exceptional autonomy while dramatically reducing CO2 emissions, engine and generator running hours, navigation noise, and long-term maintenance costs.

Owners can enjoy seamless switching between electric and diesel propulsion, offering complete confidence with redundant drive and charging systems even in emergency situations.

Each e-Motion Hybrid system is meticulously engineered and integrates main propulsion diesel engines, e-Motion electric engines, high-capacity lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, a DC Bus, and a liquid cooling system for all components. The system also features a hybrid control panel with PMS software, LCD touch panels and controls, Plug & Play data wires, and holds RINA-type approval for both recreational and commercial vessels.

Adding to its eco-friendly credentials, ILIAD Catamarans fitted with e-Motion systems include an expansive solar array that enables owners to enjoy up to a 30% reduction in fuel consumption compared to traditional yachts, significantly lowering operational costs and environmental impact.

In electric mode, ILIAD Catamarans offer near-silent cruising, enhancing the onboard experience while minimising disruption to marine life and surrounding yachts.

The advantages of the e-Motion Hybrid system are compelling. Fuel consumption is reduced by up to 65%, while CO2emissions and water pollution are significantly decreased. Owners benefit from a major reduction in maintenance hours on main diesel engines and generators, and can enjoy the unique ability to swim behind their yacht without exposure to exhaust fumes.

The catamarans can run on battery power alone for up to 24 hours enabling longer, more relaxed periods at anchor with fewer trips to refuel. The hybrid system also extends the vessel's cruising range, while a one-touch button on the software panel allows effortless switching between propulsion modes. Navigation in Zero-Emissions mode is entirely silent, and international shore power compatibility ensures ease of use when cruising abroad.

On an average 90-day cruising season, ILIAD Catamarans fitted with e-Motion systems achieve a reduction of approximately 75% in main engine running hours, translating to significant long-term savings in fuel and maintenance costs.

Whether maneuvering in marinas, undertaking short-range coastal cruises, or embarking on extended ocean passages, the e-Motion Hybrid system ensures effortless performance, outstanding efficiency, and ultimate peace of mind. Combining whisper-quiet operation, substantial cost savings, and a genuine commitment to environmental stewardship, ILIAD Catamarans with e-Motion technology are redefining the future of luxury cruising.

The ILIAD 53F and the ILIAD 53S will both be on display at the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. Click here to book your inspection.

Further information on ILIAD Catamarans and its e-Motion Hybrid Systems systems can be obtained by emailing info@iliadcatamarans.com or visiting iliadcatamarans.com

