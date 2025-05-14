The Outer Reef 27 Crossover: Limitless fast displacement cruising

Outer Reef 27 Crossover © Outer Reef Yachts Outer Reef 27 Crossover © Outer Reef Yachts

by Outer Reef Yachts 14 May 11:08 PDT

The 27 (Meter) Crossover is the first in Outer Reef's Crossover Series and a standout member of our Adventure Sports Vessel (ASV) lineup.

Measuring 27.4 meters, this extraordinary yacht combines the sleek sophistication of a superyacht with the versatility and endurance of an exploration vessel. Fully customizable and built for adventure, the 27 Crossover is designed to serve active owners seeking limitless horizons.

From the moment you step aboard this fast displacement vessel, the yacht reveals its strength and adaptability. A 70-square-metre main deck offers expansive space for stowing multiple tenders, Jet Skis, kayaks, and more. When cleared, the area transforms into a sweeping open-air lounge or entertainment space, enhanced by a generous 7.1-meter beam. This unique blend of utility and comfort supports any itinerary, from coastal cruising to transoceanic passages.

The bridge offers panoramic 360-degree views and includes a spacious seating area behind the helm—perfect for unwinding while staying connected to your surroundings. The salon flows naturally from the main deck, filled with natural light and crafted with modern comfort in mind. Whether configured for personal leisure or built to commercial standards, the interior layout adapts to your preferences with ease and style.

Every 27 Crossover is built for long-range adventures. Vessels under 24 meters are certified Ocean Capable CE Category A, while models over 24 meters meet the RINA Pleasure Craft Code, providing peace of mind as you venture farther from the familiar.

Key Specifications: