Riviera's 72 Sports Motor Yacht - Series II World Premiere

Riviera's 72 Sports Motor Yacht - Series II © Riviera Australia Riviera's 72 Sports Motor Yacht - Series II © Riviera Australia

by Riviera Australia 17 May 19:07 PDT

Riviera celebrates two World Premieres at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. The new generation 72 Sports Motor Yacht - Series II joins the exciting new 4300 Sports Express as part of Riviera's spectacular 12 yacht showcase at this year's event.

Riviera owner, Rodney Longhurst gave an insight into the development of the 72 Series II. "When we launched the 72 Sports Motor Yacht in 2018, it answered the demand for a luxurious, long-range motor yacht that excelled in all water sports. That demand is stronger than ever and today our Sports Motor Yacht Collection has grown to six magnificent models from 46 to 72 feet.

"Of course, over that time technology has advanced allowing us to incorporate proven innovations in the new 72 and across our range of 24 individual models. Innovations that further enhance the ease and pleasure of boating with Riviera.

"Feedback from our worldwide family of owners has helped to influence our amazing team of engineers and designers to undertake a wholistic refinement approach to the exterior and interior creating a new aesthetic that is both contemporary and timeless.

"In essence, the new 72 Series II is even more functional, more luxurious and more enjoyable; delivering even further exhilarating sports performance and blue water capability that has positioned the Riviera Sports Motor Yacht in a league of its own."

A New Benchmark for Excellence

Riviera's 72 Sports Motor Yacht Series I set the measure of a blue-water yacht that has it all; walk-around side decks, foredeck lounge and entertaining, all-weather alfresco deck, luxurious saloon with internal staircase to a fully-enclosed air-conditioned flybridge and state-of-the-art helm. Luxury accommodation included a choice of three or four staterooms, four bathrooms, an opulent full-beam master suite and versatile utility room or crew cabin. Engineering excellence matched her sports performance to deliver a smooth, quiet and efficient ride. And of course, a wide, open cockpit to enable all manner of water sports enjoyment.

Now the 72 Sports Motor Yacht Series II redefines all these essentials and raises the benchmark for excellence.

Welcome Aboard

Step easily from the dock onto the boarding platform and enter the cockpit via the port or starboard transom doors. At anchor, these open out and lock flush against the transom, effectively extending the already generous cockpit space. As well as an excellent platform for water sports, the cockpit also doubles as an easy entertaining area with a BBQ and wet bar starboard of the teak steps leading up to the alfresco deck. A large insulated freezer is located portside.

Swim Platform with Steps

An option on the 72 Series II is a very clever boarding platform designed by Riviera that articulates the hydraulic swim platform into steps that can be lowered below the water or raised above for offshore running or to match the height of a fixed marina or quay.

Fabulous Alfresco

Welcome to the entertaining and dining centre of the 72 Sports Motor Yacht. A beautiful space offering privacy and protection from the weather, the alfresco deck effectively increases the saloon-level living area by a third. On the Series II, the alfresco bar has been enhanced by a stylish handcrafted high-gloss teak cabinet with two integrated teak-panel drawer fridges for refreshments.

Looking back to the cockpit there are two inviting L-shaped lounges each served by solid timber fold-out tables. Large insulated lockers with adjustable cooler plates are located under the aft seats. An LED Smart TV folds down from the headliner for those moments that must be seen and shared live.

Gourmet Galley and Spacious Saloon

Open the saloon door and awning window; both are engineered for the highest strength from tinted and toughened glass, framed in polished stainless steel. Now the alfresco deck flows into the saloon creating one grand living and entertaining space.

The U-shaped aft galley of the 72 Series II is an inspiring space, superbly equipped with premium appliances beautifully integrated into handcrafted timber joinery. A three-element induction cooktop with removable potholders is complemented by a combination oven/microwave with integrated grill; solid surface benchtops, ample storage, pull-out pantry, rangehood, one-and-a-quarter sink, and dishwasher. There are three double-drawer refrigeration/freezer units each with individual drawers programmable as either fridge or freezer.

Adjacent to the galley is the impressive solid timber staircase leading up the flybridge. Forward of the galley to starboard is an L-shaped leather dining lounge with a handcrafted solid timber folding table mounted on twin electric hi-low stainless steel pedestals. A matching sofa opposite completes this stylish saloon setting. Lower the electric blinds and now the saloon becomes a cinema room with premium sound system and a large LED Smart TV rising at the press of a button.

In true motor yacht style, the saloon features a very practical portside door for quick and easy access to the forward deck; access to the side deck to tend to mooring lines; or simply to invite a cool breeze to flow through the saloon at anchor.

Entertaining Forward Deck

The forward deck is where most owners choose to securely store their tender; easily launched and retrieved courtesy of a low-profile boom davit.

With the tender launched, the forward deck offers another rewarding entertaining or relaxation area, perfect for a long brunch or sunset drinks. The U-shaped fold-away lounge setting comfortably seats up to eight guests and features two solid timber companion tables. There's an insulated cool box for refreshments, stereo speakers for your playlist, USB charge points and the option of a euro style awning that stows easily when it's time to weigh anchor.

Sensational Flybridge

The fully-enclosed flybridge of the 72 Series II is spacious and serene.

Commanding views of the water are enhanced by an extremely quiet ride, even when this exceptional craft is in full flight. A plush L-shaped lounge with matching ottoman coffee table sits opposite a large LED Smart TV. For added convenience, a timber companion table folds out from the aft seat base and is easily stowed when not in use. There's a drawer fridge for refreshments as well as a fold-out double bed to provide additional accommodation for overnight guests or crew on overnight passages.

All-Seasons Flybridge Aft Deck

In similar fashion to the saloon, the flybridge opens and flows out to the aft deck. An extended hardtop gives you another all-weather space easily enclosed with Riviera's high-quality clears.

At anchor, this is a splendid private retreat or boutique entertaining area complete with an L-shaped lounge, folding timber table, wet bar, drawer fridge, icemaker, sink and solid surface benchtop.

To assist the skipper, the aft deck has a joystick control station with excellent visibility for ease of docking or sport fishing.

Commanding Helm

The helm of the 72 Series II is state-of-the-art, featuring touch-screen navigation and operation technology all designed to make your boating even easier and more pleasurable. Total control is at your fingertips and visibility is outstanding through the engineered curved glass windscreen. Captain and companion chairs are fully adjustable and deeply comfortable with the added luxury of hand-stitched leather. Guests are invited to join the skipper whilst under way and enjoy commanding views from the starboard companion lounge.

Third Helm Chair Option

The 72 Series II has the option of replacing the starboard companion lounge with a third helm chair.

Easy Joystick Control

The Twin Disc Express Positioning System (EPS) is a sophisticated GPS interface linking port and starboard engines with powerful hydraulic thrusters mounted in the bow and on the stern. The EPS system proportionally controls propeller and thruster speeds, responding instantly to changes in wind and current enabling the skipper to maintain station in a wide range of conditions.

Classic or Presidential Master Stateroom Design

With the 72 Sports Motor Yacht Series II, owners have a choice between the four stateroom, four bathroom Classic design or the three stateroom, four bathroom Presidential layout.

In both Classic and Presidential designs the master stateroom occupies the full beam of the 72 Series II. In the Classic layout the ensuite bathroom is located adjacent to the stateroom on the starboard side allowing that full-beam feeling to be enjoyed whenever the ensuite is not in use. A clever privacy screen can be switched from opaque to clear at the press of a button revealing both port and starboard views through the large tinted hull windows.

In the Presidential layout, the private ensuite bathroom is forward of the master on the starboard side, creating a larger, more palatial master retreat. Portside is a handcrafted timber drawer unit, writing bureau and concealed mirror-lined make-up table and seat. To starboard is a companion table to share a quiet breakfast or attend to business when required.

In both layouts, every detail has been considered and the finest quality materials have been used. Prepare to be pampered on the adjustable hi-low electric king bed with feature headboard. Twin bedside tables are grain-matched with leatherette inlay. Reverse-cycle air-conditioning for comfort, or open the portholes to invite a gentle breeze whilst at anchor.

Owners appreciate the ample storage and shelving to cater for extended time away including two full length, cedar-lined 'his' and 'hers' hanging lockers. There's a flush-mounted LED Smart TV with soundbar as well as a thoughtful Riviera extra, a safe for valuables.

Separate Access to Crew Cabin/Utility Room

From the alfresco deck take the port side door down the stairs to the day head and adjacent crew cabin or utility room. Now, accessing the bathroom no longer means traversing through the yacht with wet or sandy feet.

The day head and shower doubles as a bathroom for the crew cabin. Comforts include reverse-cycle air conditioning, a single bunk with quality mattress and bedding, storage locker, tinted hull window with opening porthole and private entry door.

If a crew cabin is not required, the utility room can be made to suit each owners' personal needs and is ideal for storing all your fishing, diving and water sports equipment; once again keeping water and sand out of the yachts interior.

Pack a Little Lighter

Your 72 SMY has a laundry station located at the base of the stairs adjacent to the aft day head. A separate washer and dryer provide an efficient solution to all the fresh laundry needs of everyone on board. So, you can pack a little lighter and enjoy your adventures for as long as you like.

Innovative Technology

The 72 Series II offers an array of options and inclusions to make your boating easier including Sentinel telematics - remote systems monitoring, control and alerts, Praxis Composite Solar charging technology, Humphree Fins or Seakeeper 18 stabilisation, the Starlink internet system and much more.

Advanced Safety Monitoring

The 72 Series II features an integrated camera system providing skipper and crew with single glance control through live vision of the bow anchor, saloon, alfresco deck, cockpit and engine room, displayed through helm navigation screens. Effortless, easy and intuitive.

Proven Hull Design

The exceptional hull design of the 72 Sports Motor Yacht was developed by the Riviera design team in collaboration with esteemed naval architects Mulder Design in the Netherlands who have the distinction of designing three of the fastest super yachts in the world. Hull designs were tank tested at the Wolfson Institute Unit for Marine Technology and Industrial Dynamics at the University of Southampton in England. The result is a proven Riviera hull that is supremely capable, delivering a smooth, soft and dry ride at varying speeds and in a wide range of offshore conditions.

Exhilarating Power

Riviera's 72 Sports Motor Yacht Series II is powered by the option of twin V12 MAN diesel engines rated at 1800 hp (1324 kW) or 2000 hp (1471 kW) delivering smooth high-tractive power with impressive fuel economy.

Access to the superbly engineered, full-height and substantial engine room is via a watertight entry door from the crew/utility cabin or through a lockable engine room hatch in the cockpit.

Industry Leading Warranties

Riviera offers an industry-leading level of owner care and comfort, with all Volvo Penta and MAN powered yachts delivered with a five-year engines and drives limited warranty, which is further supported by Riviera's seven-year structural and two-year express limited warranties.

Visit Riviera at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

"We look forward to welcoming Riviera owners and admirers aboard our premium collection of luxury motor yachts at the Riviera showcase on H Arm at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from May 22," said Riviera owner Rodney Longhurst.