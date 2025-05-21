Maritimo S60 Sedan Motor Yacht - Global launch

Maritimo S60 Sedan Motor Yacht © Maritimo Maritimo S60 Sedan Motor Yacht © Maritimo

by Maritimo 21 May 16:30 PDT

Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, will proudly display the first S60 Sedan Motor Yacht at the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.

The runaway success of the M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht version has benefitted this stunning, single level sedan and distinctly glamorous craft, with the inclusion of many of the prized Black Edition elements adding even more class and functionality.

Just as consummate as an entertainer as it is a true, blue water cruiser, the enhancements to both the exterior and interior deliver great appeal. The S60's practicality from its considered driving position to ease of anchoring and docking is matched by how well the socialising and entertaining spaces flow from inside to out.

Stunning style, perfect performance

The balance of the overall form is the first thing you notice about the S60. The long roof line, with incredible overhang adds both sleekness and cover. Interior volume is assured, as too the incredible array of interconnected spaces out the back, and all the way to the water. In this way, the S60 adapts deftly to the roles of relaxation, entertaining and adventuring, all with equal surety and dexterity.

"Maritimo owners have spoken, and the results are all about the time enjoyed when anchored up. The protection from the elements, yet connection with the environment is what they really want," said Maritimo Marketing Manager, Simon Stewart.

"So, on the foredeck there is the new, sculptured sun bed with folding backrest and cover, with optional demountable shade, as well. Yet it is out back where the careful enhancements and modifications deliver extra style, and practicality."

Most notable of these is the larger cockpit boot module that not only houses the Epicure BBQ, fridge and sink, but also provides for access into the huge lazarette, where you can house everything from fenders to fishing, diving, and SUP gear. The forward-facing seat with neat cutaway access on the front of this module is a marvellous speaking lounge and has a white Stamoid cover, as does the large cockpit table with twin stainless-steel pedestals.

There are also elegant, fold-away transom gates that conceal themselves into the module when not deployed. From this position you can take in the angled rope lockers that also provide space for the optional gunwale doors for marvellous access when moored side too. Naturally, even when these are open there is no obstruction to Maritimo's famous workaround decks that deliver safe and comfortable access to the foredeck for anchor or line handling duties.

Subtle, and even more elegant than ever are the new engine room air vents that are mounted at bottom of the rear edge of the coachhouse. The whole upper cockpit space can also be encased in clears or breezeway, to add even more comfort to this magnificent indoor/outdoor dining and entertaining space.

The expanse of the Adventure Deck that sits just above water level can house tenders or toys, and also be set up with umbrellas for the best dining and napping places on any boat. The swim platform traverses nearly the whole width, and at 1.4m wide it can carry a tender easily, with lowering and raising just a button away.

Up top, the expansive Utility Deck covers nearly the entire space of the roof, and is accessed via a ladder in the upper cockpit. SUPs, kayaks, life rafts, and the tender itself can be stowed up here, with a 250kg davit making light work of launching and retrieval.

Crafted for unparalleled comfort and entertainment

The connection between all roles on board a vessel of this magnitude is highlighted by not only the virtually uninterrupted sightlines, but also by how the driver can communicate with those below decks though the open atrium, to anyone in the cabins, and then on out back to either of the spaces there.

The luxurious saloon lounging area might be the considered the social hub of the vessel. Even though it is indoors, per se, the space is light and airy by virtue of the expansive, opening windows and optional sunroof. There is a more formal dining area, as well as options for viewing the large flat screen, but it excels with connecting anyone preparing meals or entertaining outside.

"Maritimo pioneered the aft galley over 20 years ago, and this latest iteration has both supreme access either side of the central island bench, and increased natural light from the side windows," said Maritimo's Operations Manager, Phil Candler.

"Our new 'floating dash' is a key centrepiece, delivering unrivalled access to all the critical elements of passage making, from navigation to observing instruments, and of course, the added peace of mind that engine room and aft facing cameras deliver."

"Heading into the accommodation spaces, and the VIP Stateroom has our angled bed for easy access to both sides. It has been lowered slightly, there is cleverly designed stowage underneath, including specific moulds for critical equipment, such as a vacuum, and there is the Black Edition cabinet across the front and down the left side for even more stowage. Maritimo has always delivered a common level floor in each cabin to avoid trip hazards, and the S60 very much continues this standard."

Other items of note are the Black Edition bathroom fittings and a convenient pull-out laundry drawer in the companionway, where the washer/dryer is installed. The flexible third cabin can be arranged as either a twin or double and converted at the push of a button. It is served by the second bathroom that adjoins the VIP Stateroom.

The Master Stateroom uses the full 5.2m width of the boat (17') and has a king bed at its centrepiece, with a separate bathroom off to the left. Ample drawer and hanging space abound, with a relaxing day bed for reading also on offer in this capacious, and sumptuous haven. The panoramic, through-hull windows with opening portholes deliver connection to the water and added ventilation.

Pedigree personified

Maritimo's Founder, Bill Barry-Cotter reflected on this latest craft, and the places it can go. "The eight-degree shaft angle not only aids performance and efficiency, it delivers a draft of just 1.35m (4'4") allowing for close in anchoring at your favourite beach."

"The five-bladed skew propellers deliver grip, but are also quiet, which in conjunction with the sharp entry, long, deep keel, and flat planning section at the back deliver a package that is all about genuine offshore cruising performance, comfort, stability and ride. In turn, all of this makes for easy passage making in a variety of conditions, and an alert crew is a safer crew," said Barry-Cotter by way of emphasising the work that goes into making a Maritimo, the quintessential luxury motor yacht.

Keeping mass low and central is integral to Maritimo's famous ride on the seas. To this end, the bulk of the 4,550 litres of fuel (1,200 US Gal) is carried under the bed in the Master. The gravity fed, three tank system allows for bunkering from either side, and with such a volume of fuel, range is exceptional, as is time away from port.

Going further and staying away longer is a core Maritimo function. The S60 Sedan Motor Yacht can deliver up to 2,200 nautical mile range at displacement speed, and over 350nm at the 25 not mark, depending on powerplant selection, load, and conditions experienced.

Power and prowess

Maritimo S60 propulsion options range from a pair of Volvo-Penta and Scania inline sixes from 800, 900 to 1000hp, as well as Scania's Di16 1150hp V8s.

A pair of Scania's brilliant inline six-cylinder Di13s, each with 900hp, propel this particular new S60, and there are ZF400A reduction gearboxes behind them. Interestingly, it was also Scania power in the very first ever single level Maritimo, the C60 from back in the day. Jason Rendle from Scania Australia commented on the significance of this vessel and the relationships as a whole, "We take great pride in offering innovative solutions that meet the demands of Maritimo and their owners. It is wonderful to assist a new customer as they embark on their journey. Offering reliable, high-performance engines is all part of navigating the waters of success and sustainability."

In closing, Barry-Cotter commented on the new S60 Sedan Motor Yacht, "This is yet another example of how Maritimo builds and delivers vessels that create a catalogue of glorious memories for our owners. This passion is what keeps me and the entire team that craft each and every Maritimo as driven today as I was when I started over 60 years ago."