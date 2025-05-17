wallywhy200 makes dazzling debut at Shenzhen Bay Marina Club

by Ferretti Group 17 May 10:42 PDT

Under the golden hues of a South China Sea sunset, the Shenzhen Bay Yacht Club transformed into a floating gallery of Italian craftsmanship as the wallywhy200 marked her China premiere.

This avant-garde 27-meter yacht redefined expectations of mid-sized vessels, drawing gasps from elite guests with her revolutionary "50% more living space utilization than traditional yachts of her length but without making the speed concessions of a displacement yacht" architecture and geometric silhouette reminiscent of Milanese skyscrapers.

The "floating modern palace" wallywhy200 stunned attendees with her three-tiered "nautical loft" concept. Guests sipping champagne discovered hidden terraces and convertible cabins that morph from sunset cocktail decks to starlit cinemas.

Alongside the wallywhy200, two iconic yachts commanded attention. A timeless symbol of Italian craftsmanship, heir to and evolution of the multiple award-winning 76' Perseo, the best-loved Riva sport-fly of recent years proposes new aesthetic solutions combined with unprecedented functional design features, achieving excellence in terms of onboard livability and performance. Ferretti Yachts 1000, a 30-meter marvel with a panoramic sky lounge, embodying futuristic luxury.

That evening, guests reveled in live jazz performances paired with fine wines and gourmet delicacies.

The vibrant ambiance, alive with music and merriment, transformed the night into a truly enchanting Italian-style midsummer celebration.

Against the shimmering backdrop of Shenzhen Bay, the evening blended cutting-edge nautical design with la dolce vita, as elite guests gathered to witness the unveiling of Wally's groundbreaking vessel and celebrate a new chapter in yachting excellence.