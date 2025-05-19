2025 World's Best Explorer Yacht to headline a long list of debuts at the 2025 SCIBS

Pazienza © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show Pazienza © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 19 May 00:57 PDT

Superyacht fans are in for a special treat with the Australian arrival of the multi-million-dollar Italian masterpiece, Pazienza — awarded 'World's Best Explorer Yacht' at the World Superyacht Awards in this month.

The glamorous 35-metre vessel will be on show May 22 - 25 at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS), courtesy of world leading long-range yacht builder, Cantiere delle Marche. Pazienza was sold to its current Australian owner during SCIBS 2021, the buyer being introduced by fellow exhibitor Yachtsmen International.

Designed by Italian master craftsman Francesco Paszkowski, the Pazienza embodies elegance and engineering excellence, with sleek curves, expansive windows, and a sun deck reminiscent of a penthouse on the sea. Pazienza has recently won the Displacement Motor Yachts - 499GT and below, 30m to 34.9m and 40m to 45.9 category at the World Superyacht Awards in Venice.

Says Paul Miletta, Regional Director Australia & New Zealand for Cantiere delle Marche:

"We are so excited to have M/Y Pazienza on display at SCIBS, with Australian demand for this type of luxury vessel being strong. It is our first new boat that has arrived in Australia, with others in build for Australian clients."

Mr Miletta said the Pazienza is a "True Explorer" vessel, over engineered for exceptional performance and encompassing luxury Italian finishes. "With a comfortable range of 7,000 nautical miles, it is possible to comfortably explore the magnificent waterways the South Pacific has to offer," he added.

Corey Rattray-Wood, Head of Events at Mulpha Events, says: "We're thrilled to bring a touch of Italian flair and prestige to Sanctuary Cove and delighted that SCIBS has been chosen as the event for his Australian debut," he said. "With over 45,000 visitors expected, this year's show promises to be our biggest and most luxurious yet and the Pazienza is sure to be a star attraction."

SCIBS returns in spectacular style for its 36th year, including a long list of global, Asia-Pacific and Australia product launches, a world-class showcase that fuses marine innovation, high-end lifestyle, and unforgettable glamour.

More Than a Boat Show - It's a Lifestyle Destination

This year's SCIBS will boast close to 100 exclusive product launches, with global and national debuts from the biggest names in the industry.

Local manufacturer Riviera will boast two world premieres this year, the 4300 Sport Express, and Riviera 72 Sports Motor Yacht as part of their fleet of stunning vessels at the Show.

Meanwhile, Maritimo will also unveil two global launches, the M50 Flybridge and S60 Sedan both featuring an expansive master suite, designer interiors, and next-generation innovation that makes every voyage feel like a five-star escape will also make its global debut.

Palm Beach Motor Yachts, who are this year celebrating their 30th anniversary, will display a stunning line-up of cutting-edge vessels including globally debuting the Grand Banks 60 and Eastbay 60.

Grand Banks 60 is a genuine, ocean-going, long range cruiser that has been hailed as the most efficient in its class. The Eastbay 60 is a high-performance motor yacht that combines exceptional craftsmanship with cutting edge design.

Try Before You Buy - On-Water Sea Trials

Show attendees can enjoy on-water sea trials, stepping aboard vessels in two locations on C Pier and J Pier to experience the thrill of the open water. Among the standout experiences: the Candela C-8, a 100% electric hydrofoiling boat that delivers a whisper-quiet, ultra-smooth ride above the waves.

Indulge at the Lagoon Beach Club - French Riviera Vibes Await

For those craving a full sensory experience, the Lagoon Beach Club presented by Gold Bullion Australia has been further elevated this year. Overlooking the Sanctuary Cove marina and lagoon pool, this exclusive precinct will deliver chilled champagne, gourmet grazing, and beach club vibes.

Sip Veuve Clicquot at the pop-up Sun Club, enjoy Whispering Angel Rosé, Peroni, Night Merchant & Bimbadgen and relax poolside with live entertainment and all-day hospitality courtesy of the InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort.

Lagoon Beach Club tickets ($379+bf) include:

Exclusive Boat Show access

Free-flowing food and beverages

Premium champagne

Live entertainment

Access to the most stylish lounge in town

World Boating Day - Celebrate Life on the Water

SCIBS proudly supports World Boating Day on May 24, a global celebration of the passion, people, and innovation that power the marine lifestyle. Whether you're an experienced boatie or just getting your feet wet, it's the perfect time to explore the world of boating.

Win Big - Gold, Silver & a Luxury Island Getaway

Buying a ticket could make you a winner. All SCIBS ticket holders go into the draw to win:

A 1oz Gold Cast Bar and 5kg Silver Cast Bar (valued at $13,000*) thanks to Gold Bullion Australia

A luxury 3-night escape for two to the InterContinental Hayman Island, Great Barrier Reef (valued at $5,000) Terms & Conditions apply

Ticket options:

General Admission: $35+bf



Lagoon Beach Club: $379+bf

Get ready for four days of luxury, innovation, and unforgettable experiences — on land and sea.

When: May 22-25, 2025

Where: Sanctuary Cove, Gold Coast, Queensland

Tickets & Info: sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is owned and operated by Mulpha Events and proudly supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism & Events Queensland and Experience Gold Coast.