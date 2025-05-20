Spotlight on the stars: Top 12 highlights at the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 19 May 21:35 PDT

1. Say ciao to an Italian Superyacht

Making waves will be the $40 million Italian masterpiece, Pazienza — one of the world's most luxurious yachts from Cantiere delle Marche - in his glittering Australian debut.

Designed by Italian master craftsman Francesco Paszkowski, this 35-metre luxury motor yacht embodies elegance and engineering excellence, with sleek curves, expansive windows, and a sun deck reminiscent of a penthouse on the sea. Pazienza has recently won the Displacement Motor Yachts - 499GT and below, 30m to 34.9m and 40m to 45.9 category at the World Superyacht Awards in Venice.

2. Go electric with high speed jetboards and a hydrofoiling boat

Making their SCIBS debut this year, Awake jetboards bring a new kind of energy to the water — electric, fast, and surprisingly accessible. As part of the Tenders & Toys by Carbon Yachts range, daily demos will showcase just how effortlessly fun high-performance can be. Showgoers will also be able to experience the Candela C-8, a revolutionary 100% electric, 100% carbon fibre, hydrofoiling boat that glides above the water for a near-silent, ultra-smooth ride, at the J Pier luxury sea trials in its Australian premiere.

3. Step aboard a caravan-boat

What if you could combine a caravan with a boat and take off on an adventure? Boat A Home is a trailerable caravan boat with cutting-edge tech and boat design. Take a look at this revolutionary Queensland cruiser that's perfect for camping off grid or cruising our beautiful waterways, delivering families the freedom to chase epic adventures in style. It's already gone viral on social media.

4. Be dazzled by the perfect pocket super yacht

Making its Australia debut, the Lagoon SIXTY 5, presented by TMG Yachts, strikes the perfect balance between performance, comfort, and elegance. The pocket super yacht of the Lagoon range, the SIXTY 5 is designed to meet the demands of discerning sailors and global explorers alike. Designed by renowned naval architects, the luxury vessel offers multiple possible configurations, without compromises.

5. $50 million worth of Australia's best motor yachts in one spot

Riviera Australia will have one of the largest new motor yacht display at SCIBS, including the world premiere of the Riviera 72 Sports Motor Yacht Series II and the spectacular and highly versatile Riviera 4300 Sports Express. The Riviera 72 combines outstanding sports-inspired looks and performance with ultra-luxurious interiors. It offers an incomparably vast cockpit and covered alfresco deck, spectacular standard power and true long-range capability. The Riviera 4300 is propelled by twin diesel Volvo Penta IPS 600s rated at 440hp or IPS 650s rated at 480hp each to get you there and back effortlessly and economically.

6. Live the celebrity lifestyle

Sip Veuve Cliquot while overlooking the Marina and rubbing shoulders with VIPs. The all-inclusive Lagoon Beach Club, supported by partnerships with Gold Bullion Australia, Moet Hennessy Australia, GMSV and Keogh's is a luxury experience like no other. Ticket holders will enjoy Boat Show access, an InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort all-day grazing bar, the exclusive pop-up Veuve Clicquot Sun Club, free-flowing beverages including Whispering Angel Rosé, Peroni, Night Merchant and Bimbadgen, plus non-stop live entertainment.

7. Win the ultimate offshore package

Australian Marine Centre (AMC) and Motorculture Australia have joined forces for a powerhouse collaboration at SCIBS. Together, they are unveiling a fully decked-out Toyota Landcruiser 79 Series, paired with the ultimate offshore weapon, the Bar Crusher 670HT - the ultimate hard top plate aluminium fishing boat powered by a Suzuki DF200APX. This collaboration brings together rugged off-road capability and elite plate boat performance — a true dream combo for any Aussie adventurer. Visitors to the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show have the chance to win this incredible package, simply by purchasing tickets to the Show and entering the draw at the AMC display.

8. Get a look at the most advanced wake sports boat on the market

Nautique will have seven stunning boats on display, including their flagship model, the Super Air Nautique G23 Paragon, the most advanced wake sports boat on the market. Blending luxury and performance, this revolutionary model combines a passion for refinement and elegance with the highest levels of innovation, making it a must-see for all showgoers.

9. Check out a one-stop toy shop

Being the home of everything fun, JSW Powersports will showcase some of the world's leading marine brands including Sea-Doo, Cobalt Boats, Sea Fox Boats, Malibu & Axis Boats, SEABOB, Fliteboard and Can-Am on land and in the sea trial area on C Pier. It's truly a 'one stop shop' with a toy to suit everyone.

10. Glamorous line-up of Australian luxury, long range vessels

In a global first, Maritimo will unveil two global launches, the reimagined M50 Flybridge and S60 Sedan both featuring next-generation innovation that makes every voyage feel like a five-star escape. Designed with an emphasis on functionality, storage, entertainment, dependability, safety, style, and quality. Featuring a class-leading Master Stateroom, an elegantly appointed VIP suite, and innovative design improvements such as reduced step heights and a streamlined galley, the new M50 Flybridge and S60 Sedan redefine the benchmark for long range motor yachts.

11. Be amongst the first to witness four-wheel luxury by the marina

Bentley Brisbane & Gold Coast have spared no expense to bring their latest range to Sanctuary Cove and you're personally invited to witness it firsthand at the Bentley Suite. Featuring the latest Bentley Range including the new Continental GT Speed, the most powerful Bentley ever created. Plus, experience the opportunity to take part in a 1:1 co-creation session with Bentley Mulliner.

12. See what others can't: Next generation marine handheld thermal camera

FLIR's all-new Ocean Scout Pro thermal monocular is landing at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show and is set to change marine safety forever. Designed for pros and recreational boaters alike, this next-gen handheld thermal camera offers 500m range, real-time visibility, one-touch control and military-grade reliability. Powered by Raymarine, be one of the first to see this thermal tech breakthrough up close at the Show.

May 22-25, 2025Sanctuary Cove, Gold Coast, Queensland