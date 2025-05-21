Please select your home edition
Welcome aboard the M7

by Prestige Yachts 21 May 00:17 PDT
Prestige M7 © Prestige Yachts

Unveiled at the Düsseldorf Boat Show in January 2025, the new M7 has already established itself as a standout in the world of multihull motor yachts.

With her striking lines, generous interior volumes, and remarkable refinement, she offers a fresh vision of life at sea. Designed for tranquil cruising, she invites you to enjoy meaningful moments together and discover breathtaking anchorages.

Starting this summer, M7 will be available for private viewings at select Mediterranean locations, ahead of her exclusive preview at the PRESTIGE Exclusive Days in Beaulieu-sur-Mer this August. Her official world premiere will follow at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2025.

Until then, we invite you to immerse yourself in the world of this extraordinary yacht.

Step aboard

Prestige M7 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige M7 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Art de Vivre at sea

With nearly 200 m2 of living space and a central hydraulic platform that extends into a vast terrace, the M7 invites you to fully embrace life at sea. From the recessed cockpit to the expansive sunpads on the flybridge, every area has been thoughtfully designed to foster a deep connection with the surrounding marine environment. Whether you opt for the open version or the Skylounge, each detail is crafted to elevate your onboard experience—inside and out.

Prestige M7 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige M7 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Style and elegance

A creation born of Italian Garroni Design and refined French savoir-faire, the M7 embodies a bold yet timeless aesthetic. Her semi-transparent roof, distinctive color palette, and powerful lines reflect the evolution of PRESTIGE's design language. Inside, fine materials, natural light, and exquisite finishes combine to create a serene atmosphere and a uniquely immersive sensory experience.

Prestige M7 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige M7 - photo © Prestige Yachts

Optimised for better cruising

Whether under way or at anchor, the M7 stands out for her outstanding stability and comfort, offering a new benchmark for life on board.

Her slender hulls and optimized naval architecture reduce fuel consumption by half compared to a monohull of the same size, combining performance with sustainability.

