Benetti launches FB615: a custom B.Now 50m developed around the owner's unique vision of yachting

Benetti launches FB615: a custom B.Now 50m © Benetti Yachts Benetti launches FB615: a custom B.Now 50m © Benetti Yachts

by Benetti 29 May 08:26 PDT

Benetti redefines the boundaries of custom yacht-building with the launch of FB615, a 50-metre floating masterpiece meticulously crafted to embody the unique dreams and lifestyle of her owner.

This yacht from the B.Now 50M family featuring the Oasis Deck® perfectly captures the essence of a personalised journey for a unique lifestyle, celebrating the distinctive identity of each owner through exquisite craftsmanship. Synonymous with sophistication and tailored excellence, Benetti continues to assert its unparalleled expertise as the premier creator of personalised yachts exceeding 50 metres.

FB615 is born from an extraordinary partnership with renowned British design studio RWD, marking their first comprehensive collaboration on both exterior and interior design within the B.Now 50M line.

"Together with RWD, whose deep understanding of the B.Now philosophy made them the ideal partner for this project, including the interior design, we crafted a yacht that not only meets but exceeds the Owner's expectations, the result of close teamwork carried out in collaboration with Burgess as the client's representative," said Daniela Petrozzi, Benetti Sales Director.

"The enormous success of the B.Now series reflects how this RWD design exceptionally delivers on the desires and needs of today's modern yacht buyer," noted Barry Gray, Technical Representative at Burgess. "It has been a pleasure to work with our discerning client and the inimitable Italian powerhouse Benetti."

The journey of FB615's interior design began two years ago, starting from a blank canvas inspired directly by the owners' lifestyle, personality, and vision. Every detail was carefully considered to blend elegance with functionality, creating tailored spaces perfect for both family gatherings and intimate moments. From specifically curated furniture to the adaptable decorative elements allowing ongoing personalisation, each aspect uniquely interprets and reflects the owners' essence.

This exclusive Benetti embodies the vision for a stylish harmony between interior and exterior spaces, where fluid design blurs traditional boundaries, creating an immersive, continuous experience between indoor environments and the sea. Remarkably, the Main Deck achieves this extraordinary effect, with the main saloon naturally opening towards the Oasis Deck®, pool, and fold-down terraces, delivering a sensation of infinite space and freedom.

"Working on the interiors of FB615 has been an exciting journey," says Amy Whitaker, lead designer at RWD for the project. "The synergy we created with the clients and Benetti enabled us to develop a unique interior that is a canvas designed to evolve over time with artwork and decorative objet."

FB615 will be completed and delivered to her owners this summer, ready to sail as a tangible symbol of Benetti's unrivalled legacy in crafting bespoke, timeless and exclusive works of art.