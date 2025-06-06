Bulwarks and Bulldust – Episode Five now live

by Bulwarks and Bulldust 5 Jun 21:28 PDT

Episode Five - Shane Subichin, The Boat Works - is now up and running

We talk to Shane about his journey as a young tacker from Sydney's Northern Beaches to the senior management of arguably one of the worlds premier premier vessel management facilities. Not a lot of Bulldust in this one, but a lot of Gold Dust!

With thanks for their support to, The Boat Works Gold Coast, Garage25, EspressoTwenty5, Melfi Designs, and Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance.

Bulwarks and Bulldust is available on: -

Spotify

and YouTube