June Online Auctions

Bidding to open on Friday 20th June and Closing on Thursday 26th June at 2pm AEST

Marine Auctions



June Online Auction



Marina Berths and Vessels



Some Vessels Unreserved.



Please find attached The June Brochure



( View Brochure in Red Below) View brochure The Bidding for the June Online Auction will commence on Thursday 20th June and will end on Thursday 26th June at 2pm AEST



Please note, this Online Auction has Extended Bidding,





Below is a link to the Bidding Page of the June Online Auction.



https://marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1741888/lots



Port Lincoln Representative Marine Auctions are proud to announce that Jacob Seiffert has been appointed as the Area Representative for the Port Lincoln Region in South Australia. Jacob is a local Commerical Fisherman.



We are now accepting entries for our July Online Auction.



For Further details contact



Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358, Email,

or

Todd Anderson, 0409 630 733, Email,



Port Lincoln Area



Jacob Seiffert 0427 391 590, Email,



Need Boat Insurance?



Click on the Link Below





https://www.marineauctions.com.au/marine-insurance/ For Further details contactor

Need a Vessel Valuation?



Contact, Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.

Contact Adrian at



AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390

Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.



For further Information regarding our services

Contact



Adrian Seiffert



Director

Marine Auctions, Marine and Valuations





Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358



Email: Contact Adrian at AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.For further Information regarding our servicesContactDirector