Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Revolution Marine Group unveils the Oceanwalker S60e: a new era of sustainable luxury yachting

by Revolution Marine Group 10 Jun 02:58 PDT

Revolution Marine Group introduces the Oceanwalker S60e, a 60-foot solar-electric power catamaran poised to redefine eco-friendly luxury on the water.

This innovative vessel seamlessly blends sophisticated design with cutting-edge sustainable technology, offering an unparalleled yachting experience while championing environmental stewardship.

Oceanwalker S60e - photo © Revolution Marine Group
Oceanwalker S60e - photo © Revolution Marine Group

The Oceanwalker S60e addresses the growing demand for greener alternatives in the maritime sector. By embracing electric propulsion, Revolution Marine Group underscores its commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of yachting, eliminating fossil fuel consumption, minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, and protecting delicate marine ecosystems. Owners and guests will enjoy the serene tranquility of near-silent operation, fostering a deeper connection with nature, alongside the benefits of reduced maintenance and increased reliability inherent in electric motor technology.

Oceanwalker S60e - photo © Revolution Marine Group
Oceanwalker S60e - photo © Revolution Marine Group

Exceptional Features of the Oceanwalker S60e:

  • Electric propulsion excellence: Powered by twin 200 HP (150 kW) electric motors, the S60e delivers near-silent cruising with speeds up to 12 knots, and an optimal cruising speed of 7-8 knots for maximum efficiency and comfort.

  • Advanced energy storage: State-of-the-art, safe lithium phosphate batteries provide ample power for all onboard amenities, including air conditioning, electric cooking, and laundry facilities, ensuring quiet and emissions-free operation.

  • Integrated solar power: A substantial 10 kW solar array significantly enhances the S60e's sustainability, allowing for extended periods at anchor with moderate use of air conditioning, further reducing reliance on traditional power sources.

  • Extended range capability: For longer voyages, the S60e is equipped with two 45 kW diesel generators, providing a cruising range of up to 800 nautical miles, ensuring access to diverse and distant destinations.

Oceanwalker S60e - photo © Revolution Marine Group
Oceanwalker S60e - photo © Revolution Marine Group

"Currently under construction at the Fujian Sky Walker shipyard in Zhangzhou, China, the Oceanwalker S60e is being crafted with meticulous attention to detail," said Edward Sacks, CEO of Revolution Marine Group. "Our engineering experts are closely overseeing every stage of the build process to ensure the highest standards of quality, performance, and durability. While we are delighted with the introduction of our initial solar electric catamaran, we continue to focus on staying ahead of the market when it comes to new and innovative technologies. Soon we will also introduce a larger model."

The first Oceanwalker S60e is scheduled for delivery in April 2026 to Club Ki'ama Bahamas, a pioneering private island enclave on Elizabeth Island near Great Exuma. As the world's first equity club to offer solar-powered oceanfront residences alongside a fleet of carbon-neutral solar yachts, Club Ki'ama Bahamas is setting a new benchmark in sustainable luxury.

Oceanwalker S60e - photo © Revolution Marine Group
Oceanwalker S60e - photo © Revolution Marine Group

"Club Ki'ama Bahamas is beyond excited to make the very first Oceanwalker S60e available to our owners," said John Long, Managing Partner. "This elegant, fully electric, solar yacht perfectly complements our sustainably constructed, solar-powered Club residences."

"Imagine the enjoyment our Club owners will experience combining a stay in their beachfront Club home with an amazing yacht cruise in the Exumas," Long continued. "It's the ultimate tropical vacation."

This landmark order underscores the growing demand for fully integrated, eco-conscious lifestyle experiences—an ideal alignment with Revolution Marine Group's vision for the future of sustainable yachting.

Oceanwalker S60e - photo © Revolution Marine Group
Oceanwalker S60e - photo © Revolution Marine Group
Oceanwalker S60e - photo © Revolution Marine Group
Oceanwalker S60e - photo © Revolution Marine Group

Related Articles

2025 Flotilla to Alaska Day 12
Shearwater to Rescue Bay Our plan this morning was to leave Shearwater between 8:30am-9am. We were hopeful that the fuel barge had come during the night...Shearwater was out of diesel when we arrived! Posted today at 7:06 am Nordhavn 71 Roundtable Discussion
Some of the parent company's masterminds gathered in the saloon recently Recently some of the masterminds behind Nordhavn parent company Pacific Asian Enterprises gathered in the saloon of the brand new hull #3 of the Nordhavn 71 series to discuss the mechanics and nuances of the company's latest luxury model. Posted on 9 Jun Marine Auctions: June online auctions
Bidding to open on Friday 20th June The Bidding for the June Online Auction will commence on Thursday 20th June and will end on Thursday 26th June at 2pm AEST. Posted on 7 Jun Bulwarks and Bulldust – watch Episode Five
Episode Five - Shane Subichin, The Boat Works - is now up and running Watch along as we speak with Shane Subichin, GM at The Boat Works about his life from tinnies on Sydney Harbour to leading the team at the premier refit and maintenance yard on the Gold Coast. Posted on 6 Jun New Formula 360 Crossover Bowrider
An exciting new generation of Formula dayboats has arrived An exciting new generation of Formula dayboats has arrived with the upcoming debut of the all-new Formula 360 Crossover Bowrider. Posted on 5 Jun 2025 Flotilla to Alaska Day 7
Small Inlet to Mound Island We had an elaborate plan all worked out for today, with several backup plans built in, and we scrapped all of it as soon as we got up to Chatham Point light, where the promised 25kt winds and 3ft moderate wind waves did not materialize at all. Posted on 5 Jun Spirit Yachts Reveals New P50 Motor Yacht
The P50 Coupé and the P50 Sport offer options for warmer and cooler climates An exclusive new project from Spirit Yachts' award-winning in-house design team led by Tom Smith, the Spirit P50 marries the style and sophistication of Spirit's sailing yachts with statement power boat characteristics to offer a luxury proposition. Posted on 4 Jun Valhalla 55 Sport Yacht - Ready to ride
Making her highly anticipated debut in Atlantic City The Valhalla 55 Sport Yacht makes her highly anticipated debut in Atlantic City, New Jersey – and it's more than a new model. Posted on 4 Jun 2025 Flotilla to Alaska Day 3
Clam Bay to Comox: A gorgeous, calm morning so far! Our alarm went off just before 4:30am this morning...enough time to check the weather, get a few sips of coffee, and figure out if we were going to need to change the plan. Again. Posted on 1 Jun 30th anniversary celebrated at Sanctuary Cove
A meaningful tribute to the people who have shaped Palm Beach Motor Yachts The show welcomed four days of ideal weather and high-quality visitors, including owners and VIP guests who traveled to the Gold Coast for the milestone event. Posted on 31 May
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTERPalm Beach Motor Yachts
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy