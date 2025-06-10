Revolution Marine Group unveils the Oceanwalker S60e: a new era of sustainable luxury yachting

by Revolution Marine Group 10 Jun 02:58 PDT

Revolution Marine Group introduces the Oceanwalker S60e, a 60-foot solar-electric power catamaran poised to redefine eco-friendly luxury on the water.

This innovative vessel seamlessly blends sophisticated design with cutting-edge sustainable technology, offering an unparalleled yachting experience while championing environmental stewardship.

The Oceanwalker S60e addresses the growing demand for greener alternatives in the maritime sector. By embracing electric propulsion, Revolution Marine Group underscores its commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of yachting, eliminating fossil fuel consumption, minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, and protecting delicate marine ecosystems. Owners and guests will enjoy the serene tranquility of near-silent operation, fostering a deeper connection with nature, alongside the benefits of reduced maintenance and increased reliability inherent in electric motor technology.

Exceptional Features of the Oceanwalker S60e:

Electric propulsion excellence: Powered by twin 200 HP (150 kW) electric motors, the S60e delivers near-silent cruising with speeds up to 12 knots, and an optimal cruising speed of 7-8 knots for maximum efficiency and comfort.

Advanced energy storage: State-of-the-art, safe lithium phosphate batteries provide ample power for all onboard amenities, including air conditioning, electric cooking, and laundry facilities, ensuring quiet and emissions-free operation.

Integrated solar power: A substantial 10 kW solar array significantly enhances the S60e's sustainability, allowing for extended periods at anchor with moderate use of air conditioning, further reducing reliance on traditional power sources.

Extended range capability: For longer voyages, the S60e is equipped with two 45 kW diesel generators, providing a cruising range of up to 800 nautical miles, ensuring access to diverse and distant destinations.

"Currently under construction at the Fujian Sky Walker shipyard in Zhangzhou, China, the Oceanwalker S60e is being crafted with meticulous attention to detail," said Edward Sacks, CEO of Revolution Marine Group. "Our engineering experts are closely overseeing every stage of the build process to ensure the highest standards of quality, performance, and durability. While we are delighted with the introduction of our initial solar electric catamaran, we continue to focus on staying ahead of the market when it comes to new and innovative technologies. Soon we will also introduce a larger model."

The first Oceanwalker S60e is scheduled for delivery in April 2026 to Club Ki'ama Bahamas, a pioneering private island enclave on Elizabeth Island near Great Exuma. As the world's first equity club to offer solar-powered oceanfront residences alongside a fleet of carbon-neutral solar yachts, Club Ki'ama Bahamas is setting a new benchmark in sustainable luxury.

"Club Ki'ama Bahamas is beyond excited to make the very first Oceanwalker S60e available to our owners," said John Long, Managing Partner. "This elegant, fully electric, solar yacht perfectly complements our sustainably constructed, solar-powered Club residences."

"Imagine the enjoyment our Club owners will experience combining a stay in their beachfront Club home with an amazing yacht cruise in the Exumas," Long continued. "It's the ultimate tropical vacation."

This landmark order underscores the growing demand for fully integrated, eco-conscious lifestyle experiences—an ideal alignment with Revolution Marine Group's vision for the future of sustainable yachting.