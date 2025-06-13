Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Bulwarks and Bulldust – Episode Six now live

by Bulwarks and Bulldust 13 Jun 15:46 PDT
Bulwarks and Bulldust S01Ep06 - Are Boat Shows Still Relevant? © Bulwarks and Bulldust

Episode Six - asks the question, Are boat shows still Relevant? We also offer some thoughts on changes and updates - The final episode of series one is now up and running

Join the Bulwarks and Bulldust team as they discuss the current state and relevance of global boatshows as they stand, presently.

Listen along as the team explore this very current topic with industry experts and amongst themselves. Sifting out the Bulldust to find the Gold Dust.. As only Bulwarks and Bulldust can.

With thanks for their support to, The Boat Works Gold Coast, Garage25, EspressoTwenty5, Melfi Designs, and Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance.

Bulwarks and Bulldust is available on: -

Spotify

and YouTube

Palm Beach Motor YachtsMaritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy