Rayglass launches high-performance 'R Edition' Protector Range

by Brunswick Corporation 16 Jun 16:58 PDT

Rayglass Boats, a brand of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), has unveiled the all-new Protector R Edition range, a bold evolution of its iconic high-performance RIBs. These exclusive models are engineered to deliver next-level performance, styling, and innovation.

Leading the lineup is the 330 Targa R Edition, the first vessel in New Zealand to be powered by Mercury Racing's new 400R V10 outboard engines. With a top speed exceeding 60 knots, this 10-metre boat is one of the fastest production cabin RIBs in the country.

The R Edition retains the legendary Protector hull while adding premium upgrades including custom R badging, exclusive graphics, diamond-stitched upholstery, and cutting-edge marine technology. Equipped with Mercury electric steering, joystick piloting with integrated autopilot, skyhook, and a bow thruster, these vessels offer unmatched handling and control.

"This is a boat built for discerning buyers looking for something truly unique," said Dean Harris, President of Rayglass. "They're fully customizable and designed to meet the demands of superyacht tenders, luxury commuters, or high-performance recreational use. Protector has a long history of using Mercury engines and the 400R option provides our customers with additional performance enhancements."

With its fusion of rugged capability and refined power, the Protector R Edition signals a bold new chapter for Rayglass and performance boating in New Zealand.

"We're seeing big growth in demand for superyacht tenders and commuters," said Harris. "We see these boats slotting right into that market. They feature the same utilitarian capability that Protectors are famous for, but with unmatched performance and exclusive features."