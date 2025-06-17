Vandal Marine unveils the Vandal 60

Vandal 60 Chase © Vandal Marine Vandal 60 Chase © Vandal Marine

by Vandal Marine 17 Jun 11:32 PDT

Vandal Marine announced today the launch of its new Vandal 60 Chase, a foil-assisted power catamaran designed in collaboration with prestigious superyacht designers RWD. Developed in response to the growing demand for large, high-performance chase boats for superyachts, the 60 Chase follows the success of the 46 Explorer launched in 2022 and the 50 Explorer in 2024.

The first edition of the Vandal 60 has been delivered to an 80m+ Feadship, marking a significant milestone for the model and underscoring its exceptional design and capabilities.

This latest addition to the Vandal range seamlessly blends the performance, reliability and simplicity of the 46 Explorer with the refined comfort and sophistication expected by discerning superyacht owners, setting a new standard in the chase boat sector.

Ben Mennem, Founder of Vandal Marine, said: "This new model is intended to provide a highly capable chase boat for superyachts taking guests and crew further and faster in comfort, opening up opportunities to explore areas previously beyond reach."

Ollie Stacey, Head of Yacht Design at RWD added: "The Vandal 60 is the result of a truly collaborative process with the Vandal team. It builds on the brand's distinctive DNA while allowing us to apply RWD's design discipline and spatial thinking. The outcome is a robust, confident vessel - versatile in function, refined in execution."

The perfect superyacht companion

More than just a chase boat, the Vandal 60 is a true extension of the superyacht experience, combining high-quality finishes with innovative, sustainable design and impressive versatility:

Quality & Elegance: With high-quality finishes, the Vandal 60 is an extremely versatile vessel offering custom cabin configurations for guests and crew, a massive aft deck, and ample storage for watersports activities while also providing plenty of space for owners to relax and entertain guests.

Innovation and sustainability: Built with high-strength alloys, the Vandal 60 is designed to withstand the most demanding marine environments, ensuring access to areas that may otherwise be difficult to reach. Its integrated foil design carries 40% of the vessel's weight, enhancing lift and reducing drag, which not only boosts fuel efficiency but also improves ride comfort by reducing slamming and spray, with enhanced high-speed stability and better performance.

The captain of the first Vandal 60 chase boat in operation commented: "We've found it to be a perfect addition to the fleet, ideal as a long-distance large tender, for a mixture of uses - transporting equipment, a floating watersports base and entertaining platform. The rigid foil design provides a noticeable difference in ride comfort and fuel economy."

Specifications:

Length overall: 64'7" / 19.70 M

Beam: 18' / 5.50 M

Cruising speed: 30 KTS

Range @ cruising: 700NM

Max speed: 40 KTS

Available with both inboard (Volvo IPS/Hamilton Jets) or outboard (quad Mercury V12 600hp)

Key Features:

The open aft deck is full beam and has integrated tracks in the deck to allow for a range of seating/sunbathing and storage configurations or to remain clear for watersports equipment preparation and transport.

The flybridge is accessed via an external staircase from the aft deck and features a helm station and options for modular seating or sunbeds. A crane and tender storage aft provides shade for the main deck below.

The pilot house has wrap around windows providing unmatched visibility, with a dining area, galley and helm station to starboard. A door forward provides access onto the foredeck and to the optional bow ramp for beach and water access. The pilot house can be enclosed and is fully air conditioned.

On both port and starboard are stairs leading down to the independent accommodation areas with a range of cabin and WC configurations.