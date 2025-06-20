Please select your home edition
Aquila Power Catamarans announces launch of all-new 46 Yacht

by Aquila 20 Jun 13:53 PDT
46 Yacht © Aquila Power Catamarans

Aquila Power Catamarans is excited to announce the upcoming launch of the all-new Aquila 46 Yacht, arriving September 2025. This latest addition to the Aquila portfolio brings the same award-nominated "Explorer" aesthetic as the acclaimed 50 Yacht to a more intimate 46-foot platform, delivering larger yacht innovation and capability for those seeking the perfect balance of performance and comfort.

The Aquila 46 Yacht exemplifies the brand's philosophy, designed for long-range escapes, effortless entertaining, and those rare moments when comfort, capability, and beauty converge in one remarkable vessel. With CE Category A ocean certification, the 46 Yacht provides confident open-water exploration with serious offshore capability that matches its impressive aesthetic appeal.

46 Yacht - photo © Aquila Power Catamarans
46 Yacht - photo © Aquila Power Catamarans

Innovative Design Maximizes Space and Functionality

The 46 Yacht's impressive 23'3" beam creates interior volume that rivals considerably larger vessels, while thoughtful design maximizes every inch for both privacy and connection. The open-concept interior features panoramic windows that flood the salon with natural light and ocean views, creating a spacious living area with full galley accompanied with household sized refrigeration and induction cooktop. The rear salon window and sliding main entrance door opens to create seamless indoor/outdoor entertainment space that enhances every gathering. There's even an optional interior helm for all-weather comfort.

"The Aquila 46 Yacht represents our commitment to bringing larger yacht innovation to a more accessible platform," said Jean Raas, Chief Product Officer & CEO of Aquila USA. "This yacht delivers the spaciousness, capability, and luxury our customers expect from Aquila, while maintaining the intimate scale that makes it perfect for couples or smaller groups seeking premium experiences on the water."

46 Yacht - photo © Aquila Power Catamarans
46 Yacht - photo © Aquila Power Catamarans

Luxurious Accommodations and Versatile Configurations

The full-beam master cabin delivers impressive spaciousness with a king-size bed, ample storage, and sleek modern finishes. Large windows provide stunning sea views and natural light, creating a relaxing, airy retreat complete with en-suite bathroom featuring a separate shower for luxury and privacy.

Above deck, expansive areas perfect for entertaining feature stylish lounges and integrated gathering zones. The flybridge provides commanding views and direct access to the forward bow from the helm area, while versatile outdoor spaces enhance every on-the-water experience—whether hosting guests or relaxing in the sun.

The 46 Yacht is available in three, four, or five-cabin configurations to perfectly match individual cruising preferences. True to Aquila's DNA for innovation, the 4-cabin version can be converted back to an owners 3-cabin version - smart design that adapt as plans evolve. For those considering charter opportunities, the five-cabin layout delivers maximum guest capacity.

46 Yacht - photo © Aquila Power Catamarans
46 Yacht - photo © Aquila Power Catamarans

Advanced Technology and Performance Options

Advanced options include the Aquila Hydro Glide® Foil System for enhanced efficiency and range, fully-integrated and standard-issue C-Zone digital switching, and the ability to add a lithium battery system. These innovations reflect Aquila's commitment to thoughtful engineering that enhances the boating experience.

46 Yacht - photo © Aquila Power Catamarans
46 Yacht - photo © Aquila Power Catamarans

"The 46 Yacht perfectly captures what makes Aquila special—meticulous attention to the details that matter most to boaters," said Alain Raas, Global Brand Director. "From the expansive beam that creates remarkable interior volume to the flexible cabin configurations that adapt to different cruising styles, every element has been designed to enhance the owner's experience on the water."

The Aquila 46 Yacht will debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2025 as well as at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in October 2025.

46 Yacht - photo © Aquila Power Catamarans
46 Yacht - photo © Aquila Power Catamarans

