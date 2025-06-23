Tickets on Sale for the 2025 Sydney Boat Show

by Sydney Boat Show 23 Jun 05:41 PDT

Tickets for the 2025 Sydney Boat Show, which will take place from 14 to 17 August 2025 at the Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park are now on sale.

General admission tickets are $19 (plus booking fee) and are now available for purchase. Children under 16 enter free when accompanied by a paying adult. Early bird tickets, purchased before 31 July, will also go into the draw to win $5,000 in 'Boat Show Dollars' to spend with an exhibitor at the Show.

Getting to the Sydney Boat Show is easy, whether via road or public transport. Sydney Olympic Park is well-connected by major roads and public transport options, offering more than 10,000 nearby parking spaces, including two hour free parking for short visits. Trains run regularly to Olympic Park Station, with additional bus and ferry services also available. For those travelling from out of town, Sydney Airport is just 20 minutes away by car via the new WestConnex link, making the journey even more convenient.

As a bonus for visitors, tickets to the Sydney Boat Show include travel on trains, metro, and light rail services throughout the Show. Attendees simply need to show their event ticket to transport staff when boarding.

Presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd. (BIA) in conjunction with event delivery partner Mulpha Events, the four-day event will bring together the best of the Australian boating and fishing lifestyle with a host of premium exhibitors showcasing the latest in trailerable boats, lifestyle gear, fishing essentials, and marine tech. Chat with industry leaders, get hands-on with the latest innovations, and soak up the energy of an event made for everyone who loves fun on the water.

BIA President, Adam Smith, "whether you're chasing the next catch, carving across the lake, or just love to kick back with sand between your toes, the Sydney Boat Show is where attendees can discover the latest and greatest in boating and accessories - this is your invitation to a life on the water in the great outdoors."

Beyond the plethora of boats, marine gear and gadgets, there's also an array of entertainment, educational masterclasses and experiences on offer. Catch a packed line-up of expert fishing presentations and live seafood cooking presentations from some of Australia's top recreational fishers and celebrity chefs on The Main Stage.

From paddle power to product reveals, the Demonstration Pool will be where curiosity meets the current, creating a vibrant hub of energy, innovation, and on-water action.

Visitors can then explore the Boating Safety Zone, where Transport for NSW and their safety partners will be available to answer all maritime-related questions, guide attendees through interactive elements, and provide the latest information on staying safe while out on the water.

Then join Cookie at the Berkley Supertank for daily fishing and casting demonstrations, before relaxing at Riverina Avenue, the Sydney Boat Show's buzzing outdoor precinct. Wander through an open-air showcase of marine and lifestyle exhibitors, then kick back at the laid-back Garden Bar, featuring food trucks, live entertainment, and pop-up bars. Plus, don't miss the chance to meet Aussie fishing legend Andrew "ET" Ettingshausen during exclusive appearances across the weekend.

The Sydney Boat Show isn't just for the grown-ups though, there's plenty to keep the youngest adventurers entertained too. From colourful face painting to hands-on, interactive fun for all ages, the show is packed with family-friendly activities designed to spark curiosity and create family memories.

Additional key brands and marine businesses confirmed for 2025 include: All Marine Spares, AMI Sales, Barji Marine, Blakes Marine, Bluebottle Marine, Century Batteries, Chapman Marine, Club Marine, DockPro, GM Specialty Vehicles, GME, Good Times Marine, Grand Boats Australia, Hunts Marine, Insinc Marine, Lewis Boats, Mak Marine, Mercury, M.O.S.S. Australia, MW Marine, Pacific Boating, Pantaenius Australia, Premier Marine, RAM Trucks Australia, Raymarine, Repco, The Boat Warehouse, Transport for NSW, TR Marine, and Whittley Boating Centre Sydney.

Visitors are encouraged to stay and play longer with a variety of exclusive packages and offers available with surrounding accommodation partners Accor and Quest Hotel Apartments to suit all budgets and styles. Visit sydneyboatshow.com.au for more.

The 2025 Sydney Boat Show is presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) and its event delivery partner Mulpha Events, and proudly supported by Partner in Safety - Transport for NSW, Century Batteries, GM Speciality Vehicles, and Ocean Magazine.

For exclusive announcements and tickets, visit www.sydneyboatshow.com.au Sign-up to the newsletter to keep up-to-date on Show news and updates.