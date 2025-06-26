Please select your home edition
The Expedition Series: Technohull introduces all-year, all-weather high-end cruising with XPD 46

by Technohull 26 Jun 07:02 PDT

Few things can beat the sense of freedom that comes with knowing there are no boundaries to your cruising adventures.

It's something that the team at Technohull, a leader in the design and construction of high-performance, highly capable luxury boats, took to heart when developing its new Expedition Series.

XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull

XPD 46, the first 14.85 metre model of the series has officially launched and is already demonstrating the boundary-breaking nature of the new family. She's an all-weather, all-season, no-compromise, no-limits masterpiece whose offshore capabilities are as striking as her convertible superstructure, that breaks the boundaries between inside and out.

Blending the rugged capabilities and design features of Scandinavian-style vessels with the open-air elegance, refined styling and superlative comfort of Mediterranean cruisers, the XPD 46 achieves a rare feat, an adventure cruiser with the flexibility to weather storms one day and wow St Tropez the next.

XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull

The detail with which Technohull has defined every aspect of the XPD 46 is unparalleled and all-encompassing, from the forward-raked windscreen, which creates a dynamic profile while mitigating reflections when helming at night, to the positive flotation protective fender and the sublime arc of the reverse sheer as the seaworthy high bow yawns back to the sleek aft deck.

XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull

Such elegance is not just there for form's sake, it has function too. The cutting-edge Dynastream deep-V hull with ventilated steps has been developed to maximise performance while ensuring unmatched comfort and the ability to take on any sea state. Defined by a high-flare sheer line and a wave-piercing, shock-mitigating bow design, the hull further speaks to the go-anywhere, go-anytime ethos that ensures the XPD 46 - rugged, unstoppable and versatile - sets a new standard in year-round, all-climate cruising.

XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull

That versatility is perfectly encapsulated in the central superstructure. On the one hand, it forms the perfect luxury bubble for inclement weather or off-season, high-latitude adventures, with a comprehensive forward helm plus three comfortable helm chairs, and an aft settee with table, among other configuration options to suit the need for more helm or lounge seats. On the other, the doors slide away towards the aft, the roof slides back and the large aft window opens to create a glorious inside-outside space that's perfect for lazy summer days and warm-weather blasts. Both modes are also ideal for hot climates where ventilation and connection to the outside are desired but some protection from the sun (or showers of rain) is required.

XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull

Outside the social areas are impressively ample, a feature that also marks the vessel's standout design. A large island aft sunbed and seating unit confers Med glamour and convivial living, complemented by a settee into the aft end of the superstructure. The sunpad's dual-opening provides ample storage space for stowing toys and even a dinghy for exploring inlets and heading to the beach. Thanks to an impressive 4.40-metre beam, generous side decks lead forward to another large sunpad in the bow, which also hides a spacious locker and storage space.

XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull

The sleeping accommodation is split forward and aft of the deck saloon - a boon for the luxury of privacy - with the forward master suite accessed via a door at the console. The cabin is comfortable and luxurious, with a generous double bed guaranteed to deliver a sound night's sleep. There's plenty of storage space for personal items, and a separate ensuite head with all essential amenities. The guest double is located aft of the saloon, presenting an oversized double bed and offering the perfect cosy, comfortable retreat for a restful night after exhilarating days on board. An additional skipper's cabin below the aft sunbed can be specified for those who want to take a back seat, or perhaps for charter work.

XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull

Naturally, fit and finish throughout the interior, as well as in the saloon and on deck, is of the very highest quality, conferring luxury and sophistication not only through design and choice of materials but in every facet of detailing right down to the exquisite stitching in the upholstery.

The XPD 46 is not just a super-comfortable luxury platform for lazy days, like all the Expedition Series she has purpose and has been designed to carry that comfort into serious cruising. With various inboard and outboard power options available up to a combined 1,800hp, the XPD 46 has a cruising speed of around 35 knots, while with higher engine setups it reaches speeds close to 60 knots. The advanced hull is designed to handle heavy seas and weather, ensuring limitless inshore, coastal and offshore cruising adventures for those who want to be able to reach beyond the boundaries of conventional cruising motor yachts.

XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull

"The Expedition Series marks a significant step in our journey, a boundary-pushing new family within our range that positions the brand firmly within the explorer market," enthuses Gerasimos Petratos, CEO of Technohull. "Designed for those who seek limitless adventure and wish to enjoy year-round cruising, the XPD 46 masterfully blends extreme capability with the benefits of Technohull's signature comfort and renowned seaworthiness. The inside-outside flexibility of the superstructure and the numerous well-appointed deck areas make this the perfect boat for fun and adventure no matter how near or how far your adventures take you - topped, of course, by our trademark luxury fit and finish."

XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull

Technical specifications:

  • LOA: 14.85m
  • Beam: 4.40m
  • Light ship weight: Approx. 12,000 kg
  • Berths: 2+2+Skipper
  • Engine options: Outboard / Inboard
  • Max power: 1,800 hp
  • Hull design: Dynastream Deep V with ventilated steps
  • Class Certification: B-Offshore

XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull
XPD 46 - photo © Technohull

