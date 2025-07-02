Rediscover the journey with the new Beneteau Swift Trawler 37

by Beneteau Group 2 Jul 04:41 PDT

The eye-catching new arrival in the fleet of BENETEAU's modern passagemakers is the Swift Trawler 37.

The latest family cruiser from the world's leading marine brand replaces the Swift Trawler 35, balancing enhanced design and comfort on board.

Your sweet spot

Swift Trawler range embodies the perfect home on the water. Style, comfort and autonomy are blended with optimised ergonomics to deliver quiet luxury For life onboard. With contemporary design, elegant finishes and smart innovations throughout, the new Swift Trawler 37 hits the sweet spot, offering the perfect blend of cruising performance and signature features that immerse customers in our Trawler universe.

The new Swift Trawler 37 is available in Sedan or Flybridge versions. The Flybridge includes a helm position with excellent visibility alongside a very social u-shaped seat with a forward-adaptive backrest, table and built-in coolbox. The Sedan introduces an entirely new concept of adaptive floor-space designed to suit everything from active lifestyles to moments of pure relaxation, giving customers new possibilities to shape the space around their needs. Whichever configuration you choose, there is abundant room for recreational gear.

Strong purposeful looks

Designed with a rising sheerline up to a powerful, flared and high signature bow, the modern Swift Trawler 37 embraces strength and purpose. The new reverse windshield not only ensures better visibility but creates a more professional trawler profile, enhanced by the longer-ratio hull windows. The 'Adaptive Cockpit' boasts increased space and offers the possibility of a sliding seat upgrade.

The standard inboard Yanmar 6LY 400cv engine with 8OOL fuel tank offers a range of 350NM at 8 knots cruising (with a 10% fuel reserve). The power can be increased to 440cv.

Outstanding space and comfort

The new Swift Trawler 37 boasts a bigger u-shaped galley than the previous 35 ft model, with a large fridge & freezer option and significantly more storage thanks to superior work triangle ergonomics. The accompanying large u-shaped sofa easily seats six people and quickly converts to a double bunk with privacy curtain.

The reverse windshield extends the forepeak space above the helm. This area can easily accommodate either electric skylights or rooftop solar panels as options. A raised portside forward passagemaker seat has a smart lift-up table that creates a comfortable work station adjacent to the helm. Down below, the owner cabin takes priority and now benefits from a bathroom with separate shower cubicle stall and jack&jill door (for en-suite access alongside a day access door). The galley and bathroom feature Corian work surfaces in standard. The new décor and comfort Luxe pack can further enhance life on board.

Robert Chaffer, BENETEAU Product Manager:

"This latest stunning addition to the BENETEAU Swift Trawler family is another bold step forward. We have been delighted to spend time to listen to our customers and create a modern passagemaker that meets their needs for life and freedom on the water. This not only means reliability and performance, but ensuring the Swift Trawler continues to offer the perfect space for family living and fun, from well-stocked fridges to cabins packed with gear and stowage for extended cruising. We are determined to innovate and evolve our products and we are excited to see the reaction of our customers to this beautiful passagemaker."

The Swift Trawler family, which has seen more than 1800 boats hit the water since 2003, ranges from 37 feet up to 63 feet across five models. The new Swift Trawler 37 will be unveiled for the first time at the Cannes Yachting Festival in early September 2025.