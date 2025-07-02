|
|
|
|
|
|
Special July Online Auctions
Bidding to start Wednesday 16th July and will Close on
Tuesday 22nd July at 2pm AEST
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marine Auctions
Special July Online Auction
8 Vessels
Please find attached Brochure
(View Brochure in Red Below)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Bidding for the Special July Online Auction
will end on Tuesday 22 July at 2pm AEST
Please note, this Online Auction has Extended Bidding,
Below is a link to the Bidding Page of the Special July Online Auction.
marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1744319/lots
Port Lincoln Representative
Marine Auctions are proud to announce that Jacob Seiffert has been appointed as the Area Representative for the Port Lincoln Region in South Australia. Jacob is a local Commerical Fisherman.
To Contact Jacob
Phone 0427 391 590 Email,
We are now accepting entries for our July Online Auction.
The Bidding will open Thursday 24th July
and Close on Wednesday 30th July 2025
For Further information contact
Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358, Email,
or
Todd Anderson, 0409 630 733, Email,
Port Lincoln Area
Jacob Seiffert 0427 391 590, Email,
Wanted
We have clients looking purchase;
Multi Hull Marina Berth for 20m Catamaran, South East Queensland area.
Mono Hull Marina Berth 16m Manly Harbour, Queensland.
45 to 50ft Flybridge Catamaran, must be full AMSA 2C Survey, no older than 2015.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Need a Vessel Valuation?
Contact, Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at
AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.
For further Information regarding our services
ContactAdrian Seiffert
DirectorMarine Auctions, Marine and ValuationsPhone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358
Email:
|
|
|
|