Special July Online Auctions

Bidding to start Wednesday 16th July and will Close on Tuesday 22nd July at 2pm AEST

Marine Auctions



Special July Online Auction



8 Vessels







Please find attached Brochure



( View Brochure in Red Below) View brochure The Bidding for the Special July Online Auction

will end on Tuesday 22 July at 2pm AEST



Please note, this Online Auction has Extended Bidding,





Below is a link to the Bidding Page of the Special July Online Auction.



marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1744319/lots



Port Lincoln Representative Marine Auctions are proud to announce that Jacob Seiffert has been appointed as the Area Representative for the Port Lincoln Region in South Australia. Jacob is a local Commerical Fisherman.

To Contact Jacob



Phone 0427 391 590 Email, To Contact Jacob

We are now accepting entries for our July Online Auction.



The Bidding will open Thursday 24th July

and Close on Wednesday 30th July 2025



For Further information contact



Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358, Email,

or

Todd Anderson, 0409 630 733, Email,



Port Lincoln Area



Jacob Seiffert 0427 391 590, Email,



Wanted



We have clients looking purchase;



Multi Hull Marina Berth for 20m Catamaran, South East Queensland area.



Mono Hull Marina Berth 16m Manly Harbour, Queensland.





45 to 50ft Flybridge Catamaran, must be full AMSA 2C Survey, no older than 2015. For Further information contactor



Reply to

Need Boat Insurance?



Click on the Link Below





www.marineauctions.com.au/marine-insurance

Need a Vessel Valuation?



Contact, Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.

Contact Adrian at



AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390

Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.



For further Information regarding our services

Contact



Adrian Seiffert



Director

Marine Auctions, Marine and Valuations





Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358



Email: Contact Adrian at AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.For further Information regarding our servicesContactDirector