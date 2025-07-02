Stay, play and save at the 2025 Sydney Boat Show

by Sydney Boat Show 2 Jul 14:42 PDT

The ultimate indoor boating experience, Sydney Boat Show, will take over Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park from 14 to 17 August for the first time.

Presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd. (BIA) in conjunction with event delivery partner Mulpha Events, this four-day boating and fishing extravaganza will unite the best of the Australian boating and fishing lifestyle with a host of premium exhibitors, demonstrations and live entertainment.

Don't miss any of the action! Stay and play longer with these exclusive packages and offers from leading accommodation providers, Accor and Quest Hotel Apartments, to suit all budgets and styles:

Pullman Sydney Olympic Park - Where premium comfort meets contemporary style. Pullman is a 5-star escape in the heart of Sydney Olympic Park, offering spacious rooms, indulgent amenities, and panoramic park views. Perfect for guests seeking a touch of luxury during the Sydney Boat Show, just steps from the action.

Novotel Sydney Olympic Park - Modern, family-friendly, and ideally located. Novotel Sydney Olympic Park offers 4.5-star accommodation designed for both relaxation and convenience, featuring bright rooms, on- site dining, and easy access to the Sydney Boat Show and local attractions. A seamless stay for families, couples, or business travellers.

Ibis Sydney Olympic Park - Simple, smart, and superbly located. Ibis Sydney Olympic Park offers 3.5-star comfort with everything guests need for a great night's rest - all within walking distance to the Sydney Boat Show. Enjoy casual, affordable accommodation with friendly service and all the essentials for a fuss-free stay.

Quest Sydney Olympic Park - Spacious, serviced apartment-style accommodation just moments from the Sydney Boat Show. Quest at Sydney Olympic Park offers studio, one-and two-bedroom apartments with kitchen facilities and separate living areas - ideal for families, groups, or longer stays in the heart of the action.

With hundreds of marine businesses and brands on show from across Australia and beyond set to converge on Sydney Olympic Park, visitors will have the chance to view and compare hundreds of boats and marine products in one location. From the latest in paddle, power, and sail boats, alongside cutting-edge marine technology, gear, and boat-based fishing.

However, the fun doesn't stop there! Experience a dynamic line-up of expert fishing presentations and live seafood cooking demonstrations from some of Australia's top recreational fishers and celebrity chefs on The Main Stage. Dive into innovation at the Demonstration Pool, where paddle-powered craft, product showcases, and on-water action create a lively atmosphere for marine enthusiasts. Visitors can also stop by the Boating Safety Zone, where Transport for NSW and safety partners offer expert advice, interactive activities, and the latest tips for staying safe on the water.

The excitement continues at the Berkley Supertank with daily fishing and casting demos, hosted by one of Australia's most respected fishing experts, Michael "Cookie" Cook followed by a visit to Riverina Avenue, the Sydney Boat Show's vibrant outdoor precinct. Explore marine and lifestyle exhibitors in the open air, then unwind at the Garden Bar, featuring live entertainment, food trucks, and pop-up bars. Don't miss the chance to meet Australian fishing legend Andrew "ET" Ettingshausen during exclusive appearances across the weekend. With colourful face painting and interactive fun, the show also promises plenty of family-friendly activities to entertain and inspire the youngest adventurers.

General admission tickets are $19 (plus booking fee) and children under 16 enter free when accompanied by a paying adult. Tickets purchased before 31 July, will also go into the draw to win $5,000 in 'Boat Show Dollars' to spend with a Show exhibitor.

Sydney Olympic Park, located just 14 kilometres from the Sydney CBD, is easily accessible by public transport, including trains, metro, and buses. As a bonus for visitors, tickets to the Sydney Boat Show include travel on trains, metro, and light rail services throughout the event.

Whether it's a staycation or a weekend escape, Sydney Olympic Park promises an unforgettable stay during the 2025 Sydney Boat Show. For more information on how to stay, play and save visit: sydneyboatshow.com.au/accommodation-packages.

In 2025, the BIA is reshaping Australia's boat show scene with the launch of two exciting new event formats, tailored to meet evolving industry needs, global trends, and growing public interest. The first is the Sydney Boat Show, taking place from 14 to 17 August at the Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park. Later in the year, from 13 to 16 November, the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show will take over Cockle Bay in Darling Harbour. Set against Sydney's iconic harbourside backdrop, this open-air spring showcase will spotlight larger in-water vessels, offering a truly immersive experience for boat buyers and enthusiasts. Together, these events mark a bold new chapter for Australia's boat shows—celebrating innovation, lifestyle, and the unique connections forged on and off the water.

The 2025 Sydney Boat Show is presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) and its event delivery partner Mulpha Events, and proudly supported by Partner in Safety - Transport for NSW, Century Batteries, GM Speciality Vehicles, and Ocean Magazine.