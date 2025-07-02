Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive: a head-turning vision that sets a new standard in customization

by Palm Beach Motor Yachts 2 Jul 13:30 PDT

It's a question often asked by outsiders looking at Palm Beach Motor Yacht's vibrant new product introductions and development pipeline: What was the genesis for this particular design?

In the case of the new Palm Beach Motor Yacht GT60 Jet Drive, the answer was the same for all of the recent models. Simply put, it's because the company's founder, CEO, and Chief Designer Mark Richards can't stop thinking about boats. He never stops evolving his designs, and he never stops developing new ways to ensure that Palm Beach Motor Yachts continues to lead the charge in delivering the ultimate ownership experience.

At the nucleus of his success are the customers. They are each presented with a wonderful opportunity to couple their passion for their next boat with Mark's boundless reservoir of enthusiasm and knowledge. The new Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive epitomizes this collaborative spirit and the customization approach in every Palm Beach Motor Yacht build.

"The Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive was born out of many lengthy conversations I had with a long- time Palm Beach Motor Yachts customer," said Mark Richards. "He has one of our boats on the West Coast of the U.S., but had very specific requirements for a second boat to enjoy around his home in Southwest Harbor, Maine, each summer. At the top of his requirement list were Jet Drives to navigate through the abundance of lobster traps in Down East Maine. He also enjoys entertaining on board with friends and family, so the layout we created for the helm deck, cockpit, and interior reflects his personal preferences. This is the third boat I've built with him and delivering every one of them has been an absolute joy. I'm honored to be able to deliver a level of customization but within the predictability of a production environment that other builders simply can't match."

All Palm Beach Motor Yacht models deliver this customized, luxurious, best-in-class experience, but that's because Mark Richards and the team at Palm Beach Motor Yachts are hyper focused on performance, fuel efficiency, technology, and a superior ride to ensure each yacht is truly exceptional.

Powered by twin 1,000-horsepower Volvo Penta D13 diesels driving Hamilton HJ403 waterjets, the Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive cruises comfortably at 35 knots, delivering exhilarating speed and responsiveness with minimal noise. At pace, the only sound is the water itself — a testament to the yacht's quiet propulsion system and the meticulous engineering that Palm Beach Motor Yachts is known for. This package is ideally suited for the GT60 to deliver exceptional power and maneuverability with Hamilton's AVX controls. Clients will appreciate the HJ403's smooth, rapid acceleration and top-end speed, all while reducing drag and fuel consumption—key to the company's overall design philosophy. The jet package's minimal draft of 2'9" also allows for safe navigation in shallow waters, expanding cruising options and enhancing versatility.

The Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive is the latest evolution of the acclaimed Palm Beach GT Series and the first new launch in the brand's lineup to feature Hamilton Jet Drive propulsion.

"We've completed jet propulsion custom builds in the past," says Richards. "However, for this Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive project, we meticulously integrated Hamilton into our V-Warp Technology platform without sacrificing our signature efficiency, craftsmanship, or ride quality. That's a key difference, in my opinion, on how we are introducing Jet Drives, and our whole approach. There's no new hull design to go out and test and hope you got it right. Jet efficiency also benefits from light displacement and maximizing strength. And we've been doing that for 30 years. No dramas there."

With the introduction of jets, Palm Beach Motor Yachts is now uniquely positioned to offer straight shafts, IPS pods, jet drives, and outboard propulsion—designed to be built using Palm Beach Motor Yachts' proprietary V-Warp ® Technology. As a testament to the superiority of the V-Warp ® Technology hull design, no running surface modification is necessary to accommodate one propulsion package over another. The design principles remain fully intact no matter what option is selected.

Uncompromising craftsmanship meets cutting-edge technology

As with every Palm Beach Motor Yacht, the Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive is built with a relentless attention to detail. From the resin-infused hull using carbon fiber and vinylester construction, to the bespoke joinery and handcrafted interiors, the Palm Beach GT60 is a statement in luxury, performance, and forward-thinking design. Each interior is custom-made, tailored to each owner to reflect their individual taste and yachting lifestyle.

This Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive was designed and built for entertaining large groups of family and friends throughout Maine. With this GT60 Jet Drive, Palm Beach Motor Yachts continues its legacy of innovation—offering owners the ultimate in customizable performance through a propulsion system that truly matches their cruising needs.

Specifications: