Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Grand Trawler 63: A new benchmark in elegant voyaging

by Beneteau Group 3 Jul 05:43 PDT

With the launch of the Grand Trawler 63, BENETEAU sets a new benchmark in long-distance luxury cruising. This latest model is more than a successor to the highly acclaimed Grand Trawler 62—it's a bold reimagination of what cruising can be in a new era of yachting.

Building on the proven success of the Grand Trawler 62 (27 yachts delivered), BENETEAU saw not just an opportunity to improve, but a responsibility to elevate the experience even further. Owners today expect more than comfort and range; they seek serenity, precision, and craftsmanship that responds intuitively to their way of living at sea. With this in mind, the Grand Trawler 63 introduces a suite of innovations and aesthetic refinements that together redefine the elegant way of extended cruising.

A Vision Refined, A Legacy Renewed

Spanning just under 19 meters, the Grand Trawler 63 retains the full displacement hull designed by MICAD Naval Architects, known for its exceptional fuel efficiency and range — up to 900 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 9 knots with a 10% fuel reserve. But beneath the familiar silhouette lies a vessel that has been thoughtfully reshaped to embody BENETEAU's vision for the next chapter of refined passage-making.

This is not simply an update; it's a remarkable transformation.

The New Reference in Quiet Cruising

At the heart of the Grand Trawler 63 is the uncompromising pursuit of tranquility. The Sleipner fin stabilizers deliver superior stability, both under way and at anchor, while the new optional Silent Boat Pack significantly reduces ambient noise, allowing owners and guests to experience the peacefulness of true escape. Enhanced soundproofing in the crew quarters, lazarette and engine room reinforce the sensation of invisible comfort—modern engineering designed not to be seen, but to be felt. A redrawn helm station takes cues from the Swift Trawler 54, with floating MFD screens that improve both form and function. The transition from hydraulic to Xenta electric steering allows for a more responsive helm in both calm and rough seas.

Grand Trawler 63 - photo © Nicolas Claris
Grand Trawler 63 - photo © Nicolas Claris

A Yacht That Lives with You

The 2026 Grand Trawler 63 introduces a new benchmark in standard equipment. What was once optional is now included: the Sleipner fins, Luxe Pack, AGM service batteries, and a MAN spares box, are all delivered as part of the base package—underscoring BENETEAU's commitment to uncompromising value and quality.

Life on board adapts to every owner's vision. Choose from three or four spacious cabins, all with refined bathrooms featuring upgraded tapware and mirrored finishes. Enhanced storage, slatted wardrobe latches, and custom options like a Texan-style BBQ, black, modular flybridge or a new convertible coffee table with removable cushion ensure every journey is as practical as it is pleasurable.

Grand Trawler 63 - photo © Beneteau Group
Grand Trawler 63 - photo © Beneteau Group

Built at BENETEAU's renowned Monfalcone shipyard in Italy, the Grand Trawler 63 is the brand's most complete expression of what a modern passage-maker can be. With her extended autonomy, advanced quiet technologies, and timeless European design, she invites owners to explore more slowly, more deeply, and more beautifully. The Grand Trawler 63 doesn't just follow in the wake of her predecessor—she carves out a new course.

For those who believe time is the ultimate luxury, this is your yacht.

Grand Trawler 63 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Grand Trawler 63 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Grand Trawler 63 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Grand Trawler 63 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

