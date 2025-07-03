Baglietto launch first DOM115 Superyacht - a triumph of elegance and innovation

Baglietto DOM115 Superyacht © Baglietto Baglietto DOM115 Superyacht © Baglietto

by Baglietto 3 Jul 05:43 PDT

The first unit of the DOM115, the entry-level model of the line designed by Stefano Vafiadis, was officially launched in recent days.

With a steel and aluminium hull, this model revisits and reinterprets the design language of the successful DOM133 model, enhancing its sporty and dynamic spirit through contemporary lines and unmatched volumes in its segment. The interiors of this first 35-meter yacht were created by the in-house design team, once again demonstrating Baglietto's outstanding ability to deliver truly tailor-made projects for its customers.

"We are excited to see the first 35-meter yacht of our new DOM115 line finally hit the water," said Fabio Ermetto, CCO of Baglietto. "This project combines design, innovation, and functionality, created to offer an uncompromising cruising experience. This new vessel also marks an important step toward greater accessibility to high-end customization., The project stands out for the shipyard's exceptional construction flexibility, allowing extensive personalization of layouts, materials, and finishes. It's a design philosophy that opens the brand to a broader audience while preserving the values of excellence, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that define every Baglietto creation. We have the feeling this model will be a great success as it combines the features of a much larger yacht with the operational advantages of a 35m"

Generous volumes and seamless connection with the sea

The exterior design is characterized by large panoramic windows on the main deck, flooding the interiors with natural light and creating a seamless visual connection between inside and out. The upper deck lounge/veranda, with fully opening windows on three sides, further enhances the direct connection with the surrounding marine environment.

The aft area is arranged over three descending levels leading to the sea, featuring a sea-view pool. The tender is housed in a side garage, keeping the deck free of technical clutter and maximizing outdoor livability.

With this new model, the shipyard once again confirms its role as a benchmark in contemporary yacht design, masterfully combining aesthetics, functionality, and innovation.

A journey through materials, colours, and atmosphere

The interiors, designed by the shipyard's in-house interior design team, reflect the Owner's refined taste through a harmonious dialogue of fine materials and sophisticated colour combinations. Oak wall panelling and walnut flooring blend with warm tones of bronze and colonial leather, while blue accents—in glossy lacquer and leather—introduce a cool yet complementary contrast, creating an enveloping and elegant atmosphere.

Organic shapes in ceiling and wall decorations integrate with wooden boiserie and fine marble flooring (Iceberg Blue and Calacatta Blu), which merge into a walnut parquet laid in a geometric pattern running from stern to bow.

Bronzed mirrors and glass—both smooth and fluted—form decorative geometries that guide guests from the main salon to the lower deck sleeping quarters, passing through blue lacquered portals that frame each transition. This is a modern reinterpretation of Liberty style, expressed through decorative details and furnishings.

The décor is completed by loose furniture from iconic Italian design brands such as Bentley Home, B&B Italia, Poltrona Frau, and Giorgetti, perfectly harmonized with Anglo-Saxon influences from Holly Hunt and FBC, which highlight materials like inlaid wood, alabaster, and decorative glass.

The yacht is powered by two MAN engines, enabling a maximum speed of 14.5 knots.

The next available hull is scheduled for delivery in 2026. A version with hybrid propulsion is also planned.