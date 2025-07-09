Please select your home edition
Understanding sMRT Alert with Jack Sharland

by Mark Jardine 9 Jul 06:30 PDT
Understanding sMRT Alert with Jack Sharland © Wescom

Man Overboard Devices have come a long way in the last few years with more features packed into smaller devices, but with all these features it can sometimes be difficult to understand what they all do.

I spoke to Wescom Group's Jack Sharland to find out more about sMRT Alert and what all the acronyms, such as DSC and AIS, actually mean.

I also met up with Fenton Long and Paul Pournaris who are the distributors of sMRT Alert in Australia.

Find out more about sMRT Alert at www.smrtsos.com/products/distress-beacons

