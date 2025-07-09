Silent Yachts launches flagship solar-electric SY80 catamaran

by Silent Yachts 9 Jul 00:56 PDT

Silent Yachts has completed its most complex project to date. The Italian builder's first SY80 solar-electric catamaran has been launched and is preparing for its world debut at the upcoming Cannes Yachting Festival 2025 (9-14 September). This unit has already been sold and is a fully customised yacht, tailored to the owner's preferences.

Measuring 24.38 metres, the hotly anticipated SY80 incorporates all of the sustainable features found on previous yachts, but on a larger scale.

Capable of accommodating up to 12 guests in unparalleled style and comfort — with 'Made in Italy' craftsmanship evident in every detail of the yacht's design — the adventure-ready flagship offers a vast open layout, generous staterooms, and plentiful storage for water toys.

Owners can choose from 2-Deck, 3-Deck Open, or 3-Deck Closed layouts. All three configurations can feature either a spacious on-deck master suite or a completely open-plan saloon, with the master cabin located on the lower deck.

The first SY80 is a 2-Deck version with four guest cabins, including master and VIP suites. This version offers ample space and is equipped with a dedicated helm station for steering the yacht while enjoying a 360-degree view. The upper deck includes large sunbeds, while the main deck features additional social spaces, including a panoramic saloon (the most spacious in its class), lounge areas, and a bar.

At the aft of the port-side hull, the staircase can be raised to reveal a fully enclosed garage. On the starboard side hull additional storage area can be used for toys and/or diving equipment.

In terms of performance, the cutting-edge catamaran delivers at the highest level. Combining impressive eco-credentials and next-generation technology with ultimate comfort, the SY80 boasts award-winning efficiency, promising a silent, near-zero-emission cruising experience.

Capable of reaching top speeds of 12 knots and cruising comfortably at 7-8 knots, the SY80 offers an impressive battery capacity of 522 kWh / 696 kWh, with a peak solar array of 22.4 kWp.

Silent Yachts has also sold two SY80 3-Deck versions.