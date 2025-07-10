IMTRA introduces next-generation vessel control with Zipwake PRO

by IMTRA 10 Jul 08:35 PDT

IMTRA, the leading manufacturer and importer of quality solutions and products for the marine, energy and transportation markets, announced today the introduction of the newest innovation in vessel pitch and roll control, Zipwake PRO. IMTRA is the exclusive distributor for Zipwake in the U.S.

Zipwake PRO is the ultimate upgrade to Zipwake's award-winning Dynamic Trim Control System. Available for new installations and as an enhancement to existing Zipwake Series S or Series E systems, Zipwake PRO brings Active Pitch Control, improved Active Roll, Balanced and Coordinated turning and Wake Shaping functionality to boaters for perfect trim stability in any conditions. Featuring interceptors that move five times faster than legacy Zipwake systems, Zipwake PRO offers significant improvements in performance and precision for better acceleration, stability, comfort and lower fuel consumption. The system's 0.3 second blade rate brings quicker adjustments, allowing the system to respond rapidly to changing conditions and optimize a boat's handling.

"We're excited to introduce the next evolution in vessel control and comfort on the water with Zipwake PRO," said Jamie Simmons, IMTRA's Zipwake Product Manager. "Zipwake's Dynamic Trim Systems have been proven time and time again with over 60,000 installations globally. With features like Active Pitch Control and Active Roll and so much more, Zipwake PRO enhances the comfort of passengers and guests, while adding to the fun on the water in any application from cruising to wakeboarding and everything in between."

Zipwake PRO features Active Pitch, which allows continuous and rapid adjustments to the boat's trim to maintain the pitch angle set by the user. Regardless of head seas, following seas, beam seas or changes in weight distribution, the system constantly works to keep the boat at the optimal running trim angle. Active Roll is another enhanced feature in the Zipwake PRO system. The ultra-fast interceptors ensure quicker, more precise corrections to rolling motions caused by changing conditions for greater passenger comfort. Balanced turn (coordinated turn) is now sharper, more precise and even faster with Zipwake PRO. The system dynamically adjusts heeling angle, ensuring smoother, controlled turns at any speed. For those that enjoy tow and surf sports, the system's wake-shaping feature provides easy control for fine-tuning wakes and creating ideal surfing conditions. In addition, Zipwake PRO has an adaptive interface that intelligently adjusts to display relevant information delivering a user-friendly experience for precise motion control. It also integrates with third-party MFDs.

Distributed exclusively in the U.S. by IMTRA, Zipwake PRO is available in 25 different models, the widest range of interceptors available on the market today, with systems for boats from 20-feet to 100-feet in length.

The Zipwake PRO system will be available this summer through local boatyards or marine equipment installers and backed by IMTRA's renowned pre- and post-sales support.