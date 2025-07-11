New Sirena 60 will make its world debut at Cannes Yachting Festival 2025

by Sirena Yachts 11 Jul 03:32 PDT

Sirena Yachts is preparing to launch the first hull of its new Sirena 60 model. This new yacht offers more space for lounging, improved storage, and a stunning modern aesthetic compared to its predecessor, the Sirena 58.

The contemporary lines, originally conceived by Frers Naval Architecture, have been thoughtfully updated by Sirena's in-house design team. Key elements such as the plumb bow, extended bathing platform, and the striking contrast between expansive dark-glass surfaces and gleaming white topsides have been carefully retained.

The first Sirena 60 is nearing completion and is scheduled to launch in July, ahead of its world debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2025 (September 9-14).

More outdoor space

It all starts at the stern, where a new transom profile creates more space on the platform and gives the Sirena 60 a more modern look. Rope storage lockers on either side of the newly modelled stern seat are bigger, and there are larger openings in the bulwarks for access to the dock. The main saloon windows are also bigger.

Up at the bow, the foredeck lounge has been completely redesigned. Not only is it all bang on trend, with dark grey upholstery and a smart floating backrest, it features a much larger seat and a folding table. The matching sunpad also has a convertible backrest which allows it to serve as comfortable seating when you want to dine al fresco.

Even the flybridge - one of the Sirena 58's most iconic features - has been improved. The dashboard and the pilot seats have been redesigned to look more modern. A slick new Corian worktop has been introduced in the bar unit, and the sunpad has also been endowed with a new convertible headrest. It all combines to make this shaded spot the pick of the boat's exterior social spaces.

Interior improvements

Smarter use of space has allowed the design team to devote more interior volume to key lifestyle features of the Sirena 60. Entering through the broad sliding aft doors, you will encounter the galley first of all, which has grown nearly 20 per cent in area to 5 square metres. This equates to bigger work surfaces and even better storage for food and crockery in new raised cabinets. There's also the option of a wine cooler alongside the other high-end appliances.

Further forward, the indoor helm station has also had a revamp. New ergonomically designed pilot seats hug your back for long hours of comfortable driving, while a smart pantograph door gives quick access out onto the side deck for more relaxed mooring manoeuvres. The stairs below have been remodelled to take up less space and improve access below.

As with the Sirena 58 before it, the basic configuration remains for three large cabins. These include a breathtaking full-beam master amidships and a spacious VIP double in the bow, as well as a more flexible third cabin. Here, a sliding bed system can transform from a generous double to twin singles, depending on whether it's for children, friends or a couple. There's also more storage space here and in the VIP cabin.

Eliminating the rounded edges that characterised the walls of the previous model has also freed up more space. And the detailing has been given an uplift with new alcoves and niches in Corian. There's even room for a washer-dryer below the companionway.