Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo M600

Grand Boats announce new 10 metre luxury cabin RIB

by Grand Boats Australia 10 Jul 04:35 PDT
Grand Golden Line G950 © Grand Boats Australia

Grand Inflatable Boats, a leading European manufacturer of premium fibreglass rigid inflatable boats, have announced the launch of its new model, the Grand Golden Line G950.

The new 10 metre RIB combines sophisticated, luxurious comfort with exceptional handling and seaworthiness, boasting a great host of features. Building upon the performance twin-stepped hull of the brand's existing sports D950 model, the Golden Line G950 offers ample modern comforts and a vastly functional family layout.

"The G950 represents our commitment to innovation and our ongoing desire to design differently," said Dmitry Borodin, International Sales Manager at Grand Inflatable Boats. "Our team have worked tirelessly over the past few years to create a vessel that not only outperforms in its performance and seakeeping ability, but also offers a truly luxurious and refined experience on the water. The hull of the D950 is already exceptional, and by combining it with a leisure layout, we offer a boat that meets the demands of both those who seek real adventure but also want to feel at home onboard their boat."

Grand Golden Line G950 - photo © Grand Boats Australia
Grand Golden Line G950 - photo © Grand Boats Australia

Features on the new model include a heavy-duty fibreglass t-top and extendible sun shades for maximum sun protection. The boat also offers large stern and bow platforms for easy boarding, as well an electric windlass for anchoring up in the bay and bow thrusters for easy docking.

With an internal beam of 1.95m, the boat provides ample deck space for moving around and relaxing, with two large extendible sunbeds at the bow and stern as well as a spacious entertainment area and wet bar (featuring a cooker, two fridges and a sink).

For added comfort on those longer trips, the G950 offers a large cabin which sits beneath the large centre console and into the hull, hosting a double bed and onboard toilet.

Finished with sleek, angular lines - a characterising refinement across Grand's entire range of fibreglass RIBs - the G950 is set to be a bestselling flagship model for the brand, in particular in their Mediterranean and southern hemisphere markets.

Production of the new model has been already in progress for the last couple of months, with the first boat being formally launched and showcased later this year.

Grand Golden Line G950 Specifications:

  • Length: 9.54m
  • Beam: 3.19m
  • Max HP: 600HP or 2 x 350HP

Related Articles

Silent Yachts launch solar-electric SY80 catamaran
Ready for its world debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2025 Silent Yachts has completed its most complex project to date. The Italian builder's first SY80 solar-electric catamaran has been launched and is preparing for its world debut at the upcoming Cannes Yachting Festival 2025 (9-14 September). Posted on 9 Jul New Online BoatUS Foundation Course
Taking on Biggest Cause of Accidents: Distracted Boating A quick look at the annual U.S. Coast Guard recreational boating accident statistics shows “operator inattention” and “improper lookout” to be perennial placeholders in the top five primary contributing factors in boating accidents. Posted on 8 Jul VISIONF Yachts unveils Superfast 46
A new speedboat with 80 knots max speed VISIONF Yachts, renowned for its cutting-edge luxury power catamarans, has revealed the latest jewel in its performance portfolio — the VISIONF Superfast 46, a 14-meter, high-speed masterpiece capable of reaching a staggering 80 knots. Posted on 7 Jul Inside Maritimo Newsletter - Take a Virtual Tour
Experience the unparalleled craftsmanship and innovative design that define Maritimo Take a moment to indulge in our immersive virtual tours, available through the form link below. Experience the unparalleled craftsmanship and innovative design that define Maritimo, all from the comfort of your own home. Posted on 4 Jul Baglietto launch first DOM115 Superyacht
A 35-meter masterpiece by Stefano Vafiadis with interiors by Baglietto design team The first unit of the DOM115, the entry-level model of the line designed by Stefano Vafiadis, was officially launched in recent days. Posted on 3 Jul Grand Trawler 63
A new benchmark in elegant voyaging With the launch of the Grand Trawler 63, BENETEAU sets a new benchmark in long-distance luxury cruising. Posted on 3 Jul Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive
A head-turning vision that sets a new standard in customization It's a question often asked by outsiders looking at Palm Beach Motor Yacht's vibrant new product introductions and development pipeline: What was the genesis for this particular design? Posted on 2 Jul The new Beneteau Swift Trawler 37
The latest family cruiser from the world's leading marine brand The eye-catching new arrival in the fleet of BENETEAU's modern passagemakers is the Swift Trawler 37. The latest family cruiser from the world's leading marine brand replaces the Swift Trawler 35, balancing enhanced design and comfort on board. Posted on 2 Jul Marine Auctions: Special July Online Auction
The bidding will end on Tuesday 22 July at 2pm AEST The alternative way of selling any type of vessel or marine asset with proven and successful results. Posted on 2 Jul One thing. One big, very fast boat
One thing that opened the door, another made us enquire some more - 50 knots! Yes. It was one thing that opened the door, as it were. One thing that piqued the curiosity enough to go, ‘I'll take a look at that!' One thing that when you're trying to crack in excess of 50 knots... Posted on 30 Jun
Maritimo M600Palm Beach Motor Yachts
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy