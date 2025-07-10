Grand Boats announce new 10 metre luxury cabin RIB

by Grand Boats Australia 10 Jul 04:35 PDT

Grand Inflatable Boats, a leading European manufacturer of premium fibreglass rigid inflatable boats, have announced the launch of its new model, the Grand Golden Line G950.

The new 10 metre RIB combines sophisticated, luxurious comfort with exceptional handling and seaworthiness, boasting a great host of features. Building upon the performance twin-stepped hull of the brand's existing sports D950 model, the Golden Line G950 offers ample modern comforts and a vastly functional family layout.

"The G950 represents our commitment to innovation and our ongoing desire to design differently," said Dmitry Borodin, International Sales Manager at Grand Inflatable Boats. "Our team have worked tirelessly over the past few years to create a vessel that not only outperforms in its performance and seakeeping ability, but also offers a truly luxurious and refined experience on the water. The hull of the D950 is already exceptional, and by combining it with a leisure layout, we offer a boat that meets the demands of both those who seek real adventure but also want to feel at home onboard their boat."

Features on the new model include a heavy-duty fibreglass t-top and extendible sun shades for maximum sun protection. The boat also offers large stern and bow platforms for easy boarding, as well an electric windlass for anchoring up in the bay and bow thrusters for easy docking.

With an internal beam of 1.95m, the boat provides ample deck space for moving around and relaxing, with two large extendible sunbeds at the bow and stern as well as a spacious entertainment area and wet bar (featuring a cooker, two fridges and a sink).

For added comfort on those longer trips, the G950 offers a large cabin which sits beneath the large centre console and into the hull, hosting a double bed and onboard toilet.

Finished with sleek, angular lines - a characterising refinement across Grand's entire range of fibreglass RIBs - the G950 is set to be a bestselling flagship model for the brand, in particular in their Mediterranean and southern hemisphere markets.

Production of the new model has been already in progress for the last couple of months, with the first boat being formally launched and showcased later this year.

Grand Golden Line G950 Specifications: