SUY110: Antonini Navi brings cruising pleasure and the comfort of a high-tech resort to a 34m yacht

by Antonini Navi 11 Jul 04:16 PDT

Antonini Navi expands its Sport Utility Yacht range with the SUY 110, the second yacht in the series designed by Fulvio De Simoni. In 34 metres, the La Spezia-based Shipyard and the renowned naval architect offer a compact take on the legacy of the SUY135, providing functionality, versatility and an incredible choice of on-board entertainment.

The series of Sport Utility Yachts developed by Antonini Navi - 'SUVs of the sea', created like the automotive version to combine comfort, functionality and performance - adds a new chapter to its story: SUY110 is born. The project, designed by Fulvio De Simoni, was presented during an event in Monaco organised in collaboration with leading brokerage house Moravia Yachting, which manages its central agency.

Following the excellent reception of the SUY135, currently under construction on spec at the Antonini Navi shipyard in La Spezia, the new SUY110 is a more compact but equally ambitious and innovative version, capable of redefining the boundaries of the 'functional luxury' concept. The architecture is already fully engineered, which means that the owner's boat can be in the water in record time, with delivery just 22 months after signing the contract.

Spanning four decks, the SUY110 is designed to provide maximum access to all forms of on-board activity, featuring a 50-square-metre stern hangar that can house a 4.5-metre tender, a 4.2-metre sailing boat (or a second tender) and two 3-metre jet skis, as well as canoes, SUP boards and other water toys, without sacrificing interior living space.

Another distinctive feature is the innovative Raised Deck, which can be used as a 54-square-metre beach club and overlooks the garage, offering additional space for equipment or outdoor socialising. This area communicates directly with the Main Deck, creating a 27-square-metre lounge veranda with a dining and relaxation zone: one big space designed to ensure comfort, privacy and harmonious integration with the marine environment. The ease of connection between the various decks, another distinctive feature of the yacht, is provided by seven ramps up and four down that ensure functional integration and continuity between the levels.

The refined and functional interior accommodates up to 10 guests in five cabins, including a master suite with private studio. The lower deck offers two VIP and two double cabins, all with en-suite bathroom. The fully appointed crew area is designed for six people.

The yacht will have a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure, achieving the ideal balance between performance, strength and sustainability. The standard configuration of two CAT C18 engines has a total power output of 1,400 hp, driving the yacht to a top speed of 14 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots, as well as giving it the range to make Atlantic crossings at the speed of 10 knots. An optional diesel-electric system will reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to similar yachts, underscoring the shipyard's commitment to increasingly green solutions.

At the Antonini Navi shipyard, the EVO 31 and SEAMORE 34 units now at an advanced stage of construction share part of the construction and plant engineering and some of the main design solutions also adopted for the SUY 110, representing an opportunity for potential owners to experience first-hand the build quality and level of comfort, which can already be seen in their final form.

With the SUY110, Antonini Navi reasserts its confidence in the Sport Utility Yacht vision, a new way of experiencing the sea that combines functionality, versatility and incomparable style.